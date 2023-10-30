Alan Wake 2’s director wants to make something even bigger, darker, and more gothic

Fans can expect to see more of his work.

After the release of Alan Wake 2, creative director Sam Lake said that he plans to develop a dark gothic fantasy game featuring a “huge budget” in the future.

He shared those plans in an interview with GQ, as reported by VG Chronicle, on the day of the release of the sequel to the strange and scary game Alan Wake, 13 years after the first title.

“Would I ever do anything else? Yeah. I’m still thinking that I will,” Lake answered in the interview. “One was this crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used for anything yet…”

In the interview, the creative director looked back at his career from Max Payne to the latest title from Remedy Entertainment, and shared insights on his vision for Alan Wake 2, a survival horror game telling the story of a writer through his works.

“It’s a story about reality versus imagined,” he explained. “About who we believe we are and who we discover we are. Two people and two worlds that feel like opposites, but start to reflect each other.”

Lake has been working for Remedy Entertainment for over 20 years. He started as writer for Death Rally in 1996, and then worked on the Max Payne franchise.

He was lead writer for 2010-released Alan Wake, which received praise for its narrative design and story. Then, he then took the role of creative director, starting with the sequel Alan Wake’s American Nightmare in 2012 and a few other games before Alan Wake‘s latest sequel.

The title has brought the horror atmosphere to another level compared to the last title. It’s heavily inspired by thrillers such as True Detective, featuring a enthralling and dark story. If Lake is going to go darker for the next project he’ll work on, it may be one of the spookiest upcoming titles in the video games industry.

