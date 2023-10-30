Do you need to play Alan Wake 1 before Alan Wake 2?

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 arrives 13 years after the original Alan Wake. So, should you play the first game to get caught up or dive straight into the nightmare?

2010’s Alan Wake became an instant cult favorite and demand for a sequel only intensified as the years passed. Control and Alan Wake Remastered only furthered the cries of the public, and Remedy finally listened by releasing Alan Wake 2 on Oct. 27, 2023.

If you’ve never experienced the horrors and heart-pounding anxiety of Alan Wake, you may be asking yourself if it’s worth playing catch up. Thankfully, we, and even the developers, have an answer for you.

Should you play Alan Wake 1 before Alan Wake 2?

A flash from the past. Image via Remedy Entertainment

No, you do not need to have played or experienced Alan Wake 1 in any capacity to enjoy or understand Alan Wake 2, but it will make parts of the game easier to understand.

In the words of Remedy for the game’s official Q&A: “Alan Wake 2 is a sequel but set up as a stand-alone experience. Newcomers can enjoy the thrill ride with no past knowledge of the previous game. For the returning fans, there are tons of lore and connections to be discovered.”

Not only that but in answer to the question, “What is the story of the first Alan Wake?” Remedy outlines key details of the original thriller and provides a video offering even more knowledge and a visual aid.

I would add that Alan Wake 2 is most definitely a story on its own and should be considered in a vacuum in many respects. But there are various references to the first game, and also to what has become known as the “Remedy Connected Universe.”

The Alan Wake franchise also links directly to Control—Remedy’s 2019 action-adventure IP that shares the same universe. Die-hard fans will have experienced all the content there is in this bigger picture, so will benefit the most.

On the other hand, if Alan Wake 2 is essentially your baby steps, you should be fine. In my opinion, check out the recap video above and maybe do a few of minutes of research into the first story to get the general gist of the overarching narrative.

If you want a deeper understanding of Alan Wake 2, I’d suggest picking up and playing Alan Wake Remastered—which should only take you roughly eight to 10 hours. To be a chiseled veteran heading into the sequel, play Alan Wake 1, its DLC, and also do a playthrough of Control.

Whichever path you decide on, know that there’s a ton of content, chapters, and countless hours of gameplay to consume, possibly whilst hiding behind a cushion.

