How many chapters are there in Alan Wake 2?

If you’re playing, or planning to play, Alan Wake 2 then you may be wondering how many chapters there are in the game.

Alan Wake 2 is roughly 20 hours long (depending on how much time you spend exploring), and that playtime is spread over a lot of chapters. If you want to know exactly how many, and what they are, then read on. Minor spoilers for Alan Wake 2 below.

All Alan Wake 2 chapters

Alan Wake 2 is one hell of a story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alan Wake 2 has 18 chapters in total, spread across Saga and Alan. Here are all the chapters in Alan Wake 2:

Return – The Cult

Return 1 – Invitation

Return 3 – Local Girl

Return 4 – No Chance

Return 5 – Old Gods

Return 6 – Scratch

Return 8 – Summoning

Return 9 – Deerfest

Return 10 – Come Home

Initiation 1 – Late Night

Initiation 2 – Casey

Initiation 3 – Haunting

Initiation 4 – We Sing

Initiation 5 – Room 665

Initiation 6 – Return

Initiation 7 – Masks

Initation 8 – Zane’s Film

Initiation 9 – Gone

You’ll see above that the chapters are broken into Return and Initiation Chapters. Initiation Chapters take place in the Dark Place, while Return chapters take place in Saga’s reality.

You’ll also notice there’s no Return 7. This isn’t an error, there simply is no Return 7. It’s an Alan Wake game, you had to expect at least a bit of weirdness.

About the author