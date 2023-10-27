How long is Alan Wake 2?

How much time will you sink into this epic tale?

Whether you’re about to jump into Alan Wake 2, or in the midst of a playthrough, you may be wondering how much time you need to sink into Remedy’s long-awaited sequel.

Alan Wake 2 certainly isn’t a Starfield-sized adventure, but it isn’t a quick jaunt around Bright Falls either. Read on to find out exactly how long Alan Wake 2 is.

How much time does it take to finish Alan Wake?

Exploration is highly advised | Screenshot by Dot Esports

How long Alan Wake 2 is will depend on your approach to the game. If you simply focus on the main chapters and missions, you can complete the game in around 20 hours.

I took some time to explore each area, open Cult Stashes, find Lunch Boxes, and attempt to solve Nursery Rhymes, and my playtime clocked in at around 23 hours overall. I didn’t explore too much nearer the end, however, so I would say it takes about 23 or 24 if you’re inclined to look around each area a bit or backtrack to solve certain puzzles.

If you want to find all the game’s collectible items, solve all the puzzles, and generally do everything Alan Wake 2 has to offer then I reckon it would take around 30 hours to do so.

I advise partaking in at least a little bit of exploration. Alan Wake 2‘s world is packed with environmental storytelling, so there are plenty of puzzles to solve and lore to uncover. Uncovering this content is one of the best parts of the game, so it’s definitely worth snooping about a bit.

About the author