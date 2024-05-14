For an early-access game, Abiotic Factor is packed with content, but the developer isn’t satisfied yet. As development continues, the game will get new zones, items, and even game mechanics.

Recommended Videos

Here’s an overview of the Abiotic Factor Roadmap and some of our thoughts on what is to come.

Abiotic Factor Crash Depth Summer Update

More Portal worlds like the zombie furniture store please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the official roadmap, the first major update for Abiotic Factor is coming relatively soon and here’s everything that’s in store for us:

Two new zones (Security Sector and Hydroplant Sector)

(Security Sector and Hydroplant Sector) New Portal world

Full laser system

Swimming and diving update

Jetpack

Temperature System Update

Autosalvager

Teleporter

Gate SUV

After spending an embarrassingly long amount of time with Abiotic Factor, many of these features sound exciting to us. Two new zones and a Portal world mean more reasons to come back to the game. Out of all the features, we’re most excited about the Autosalvager. Hitting things with a wrench or packaging them (and hoping they break) just doesn’t feel elegant for a scientist, so we’re hoping the Autosalvager fixes this issue slightly.

As excited as we are to fly around in a Jetpack, we hope it’s added at the very end of the game because it would completely break the progression of some parts of the base game (for example, when resetting the security system). We’ve already had a taste of teleporting in the current early-access build, so we’re sure the new system is going to be even better. As for the Full laser system, anything that involves the Projection Matrix is always a good thing, so we’re excited to see what’s in store.

Abiotic Factor Dark Energy Autumn Update

Who needs Hardlight Technology when you can build such fancy wooden bridges? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The developers haven’t revealed everything they have planned for the Dark Energy update, so here’s everything we know so far:

New Zone (The Reactors)

(The Reactors) Two new Portal worlds

Teleportation Networks

The Gatekeepers (marines)

(marines) Hardlight Technology

More customization

Even though Portal worlds are relatively short, they are some of the most fun I’ve had with Abiotic Factor, so we’re really looking forward to those. A New Zone is always a good thing. As much as we hate The Gatekeepers, it would be fun to learn even more about them or to find new ways to get back at them. Hardlight Technology reminds us a lot of the portal bridges we saw in Portal 2, which is always a good thing. More Teleportation means even more freedom to explore, which can’t hurt.

Abiotic Factor 1.0 Release Cold Fusion Update

Maybe a new mushroom world? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full release features a new zone and two new Portal worlds. There’s plenty more in store, but the developer hasn’t revealed any details yet. We just have to be patient. Like most roadmaps nowadays, this is a live map, so things can change, releases can be delayed, and some stuff may not make it into the game.

Here’s looking forward to a bright future with Abiotic Factor.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more