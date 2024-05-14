When you reach the mid-to-late-game in Abiotic Factor, you need to start building Projection Matrixes. They’re necessary for progressing through the game. If you can’t find the recipe or the components, though, don’t worry. I’m here to help. Here’s how to build a Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor.

How to learn the Projection Matrix recipe in Abiotic Factor

You won’t find them like this in the wild, but this is what they look like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To learn the Projection Matrix recipe in Abiotic Factor, you need to collect a single Anteverse Gem. You can find them in the Adjustment Wing in the Containment Zone. This is a dangerous area with marines and aliens, so tread carefully. Take out enemies one at a time, bring healing items and use shortcuts to your advantage. Fortunately, you also unlock the Electro-Thrower weapons when you create your first Projection Matrix, which will make all future enemy encounters much easier.

Where to find Anteverse Gem in Abiotic Factor

The Antemaverse Gem’s are in the same cases, but I broke all of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Anteverse Gems inside containers like the one in the image above. Use any blunt weapon to break open these boxes and loot the Gems inside (along with some Circuit Boards, too). There is a finite number of these boxes so, don’t bother checking areas you’ve already looted.

Fortunately, inside the Adjustment Wing, there is an exchange machine that sometimes gives you Anteverse Gems for Anteverse Wheat. You can get plenty of Anteverse Wheat by revisiting the first portal world over and over again, so you can technically get as many as you need.

Projection Matrix: How to build in Abiotic Factor

Drop a Reinforced Hose here to get an Optic Lens. Screenshot by Dot Esports My kingdom for a Stapler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor, you need the following items:

One Anteverse Gem

Four Staplers

One Optic Lens

To get an Optic Lens, trade a Reinforced Hose to the Blacksmith (in the Garage) by dropping it into his trading pot. We’ve already covered how to get the Anteverse Gem, so all that’s left are the Staplers.

As dumb as it might sound, DO NOT RECYCLE YOUR STAPLERS. Seriously, I spend more time looking for Staplers than any other item in the game. For the love of everything, don’t turn them into scrap metal. Staplers are worth more than gold in Abiotic Factor.

