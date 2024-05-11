How to get Reinforced Hose in Abiotic Factor

One of the key features of Abiotic Factor is your ability to think up new crafting recipes as you collect items. While that’s all nice on paper, it can be annoying to walk around and collect anything until inspiration hits you.

Recommended Videos

To progress further into the story, you need to make the Reinforced Hose. To learn how to make it, you need to find that one specific item that will inspire you to learn the recipe.

How to learn Reinforced Hose recipe in Abiotic Factor

You can find these in Manufacturing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To learn the crafting recipe for Reinforced Hose in Abiotic Factor, you need to collect Steel Cable. You can get Steel Cable in the Manufacturing zone (around the Garage). You can usually find some around Blacksmith or inside buildings, you can also find Anvils here. Don’t look for them inside boxes because, I wasn’t able to find a single one no matter how many boxes I broke.

That said, the second you pick up a Steel Cable, you get a pop-up message saying that you can now craft a Reinforced Hose.

Reinforced Hose crafting recipe in Abiotic Factor

A regular Hose, some screws and some Steel Cable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft a Reinforced Hose in Abiotic Factor, you need

One (regular) Hose

One Box of Screws

One Steel Cable

You can find regular Hoses inside boxes in the Manufacturing area (I found at least one every time I broke a box). You can find Boxes of Screws on shelves inside Supply Rooms, or you can craft them yourself using two Metal Parts.

You need two Reinforced Hoses to craft the Keypad Hacker (Tier 2), which you absolutely need to progress to the next zone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more