Abiotic Factor Gate security crate in front of the main character
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Abiotic Factor

Can you open Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor? Answered

You must have seen a few of these, right?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 16, 2024 06:23 am

If you’ve been playing Abiotic Factor for a while, you’ve likely seen at least one Gate Security Crate in certain locations. These crates are quite the puzzle, and the Abiotic Factor community has been hard at work at figuring out how to open them.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor.

Abiotic Factor: Gate Security Crates, explained

Abiotic Factor character is trying to open the gate security crate
It won’t budge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, there are five known Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor.

  • In the Office area next to the injured security officer
  • On the third floor Office area in the flooded room with electricity
  • On the walkway in the Baird Containment Block
  • On top of the Containment Sector near to where you reset the security system
  • An Ornate Crate, at the entrance to the Control Center

These crates have been in the game since Abiotic Factor hotfix 0.8.09904. Given how large and well-secured these crates are, there’s a good chance they contain some advanced weapons.

How to open Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor

Unfortunately, there’s no known way to open Gate Security crates yet. Believe me, we’ve turned this game upside down and explored every nook and cranny, and all we can say is there simply isn’t a way to open the crates… YET.

We imagine we will find a way to open them before the Summer Update, because these crates were added in a hotfix. Given the Abiotic Factor developer adds small weekly updates with a huge amount of content, we may find a way to crack open these safes as early as next week. 

We’re really excited about what’s inside these large crates, and we’ll let you know as soon as we know more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Players praise Abiotic Factor’s unique but welcome accessibility option
Vending machines in Abiotic Factor with food and drinks inside them
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
Players praise Abiotic Factor’s unique but welcome accessibility option
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor Antique Shotgun is on a cracked table
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor main character is in the Train Portal world
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Players praise Abiotic Factor’s unique but welcome accessibility option
Vending machines in Abiotic Factor with food and drinks inside them
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
Players praise Abiotic Factor’s unique but welcome accessibility option
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor Antique Shotgun is on a cracked table
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor main character is in the Train Portal world
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.