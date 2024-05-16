Can you open Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor? Answered

If you’ve been playing Abiotic Factor for a while, you’ve likely seen at least one Gate Security Crate in certain locations. These crates are quite the puzzle, and the Abiotic Factor community has been hard at work at figuring out how to open them.
Here’s everything we know about Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor.
Abiotic Factor: Gate Security Crates, explained
At the time of writing, there are five known Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor.
- In the Office area next to the injured security officer
- On the third floor Office area in the flooded room with electricity
- On the walkway in the Baird Containment Block
- On top of the Containment Sector near to where you reset the security system
- An Ornate Crate, at the entrance to the Control Center
These crates have been in the game since Abiotic Factor hotfix 0.8.09904. Given how large and well-secured these crates are, there’s a good chance they contain some advanced weapons.
How to open Gate Security Crates in Abiotic Factor
Unfortunately, there’s no known way to open Gate Security crates yet. Believe me, we’ve turned this game upside down and explored every nook and cranny, and all we can say is there simply isn’t a way to open the crates… YET.
We imagine we will find a way to open them before the Summer Update, because these crates were added in a hotfix. Given the Abiotic Factor developer adds small weekly updates with a huge amount of content, we may find a way to crack open these safes as early as next week.
We’re really excited about what’s inside these large crates, and we’ll let you know as soon as we know more.