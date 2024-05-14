How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Want to have a shotgun in Abiotic Factor? No, I’m not talking about one of your makeshift shotguns that fire bullets made of screws. I’m talking about a real beauty—a classic weapon. It may or may not be haunted, but don’t worry about that.

Here’s how to get the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor.

Before you get the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Need to go through this gate first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get this out-of-place weapon in Abiotic Factor, you have to free it. Yes, I’m not kidding. The Antique Shotgun is actually in one of the cells in the Containment Division, treated as a test subject. To open these cell doors, you need to reset the security system. Essentially, you need to reprogram the turrets so they fire at the marines which will also unlock all cell doors, including the one where the Antique Shotgun is.

Where to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Sorry, I already grabbed mine, but you can find it on the pedestal in the cell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Antique Shotgun is actually called subject IS-0099, located in the cell with the same code. The cell also has a blue sign on the wall next to it with the word “SANC.” The easiest way to get to the cell is to go through the yellow paint-splattered door from the circular Containment hall (the one with the huge elevator), head through the gate with the metal detector, and it is the last one on the right, before the stairs. Simply walk in and collect it. Don’t worry, there really isn’t anything otherworldly about the Shotgun.

Can you repair the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor?

Yup, a little Scrap Metal is all it takes to restore this beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can repair the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor. Unlike all other non-craftable weapons in the game, you can actually repair this double-barreled beauty with a bit of Scrap Metal.

The only issue is getting bullets, which you mostly get from shotgun-wielding marines. They don’t drop much, but if you keep collecting, you should have a decent amount of ammo after a while.

You should definitely save the Antique Shotgun and the ammo for a rainy day because this baby packs a punch. I used it to take out the Tarasque, and it did wonders. So, while it’s not really a weapon suited for all occasions, it’s definitely something you bring along when you know things are about to get hairy.

