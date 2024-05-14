Abiotic Factor Antique Shotgun is on a cracked table
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Abiotic Factor

How to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Why use fancy science weapons when you have the ol’ reliable?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:59 am

Want to have a shotgun in Abiotic Factor? No, I’m not talking about one of your makeshift shotguns that fire bullets made of screws. I’m talking about a real beauty—a classic weapon. It may or may not be haunted, but don’t worry about that.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor.

Before you get the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Abioitc Factor X-ray checkpoint that requires four Leyak Essences
Need to go through this gate first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get this out-of-place weapon in Abiotic Factor, you have to free it. Yes, I’m not kidding. The Antique Shotgun is actually in one of the cells in the Containment Division, treated as a test subject. To open these cell doors, you need to reset the security system. Essentially, you need to reprogram the turrets so they fire at the marines which will also unlock all cell doors, including the one where the Antique Shotgun is.

Where to get Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor character is holding an antique shotgun and looking inside a cell
Sorry, I already grabbed mine, but you can find it on the pedestal in the cell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Antique Shotgun is actually called subject IS-0099, located in the cell with the same code. The cell also has a blue sign on the wall next to it with the word “SANC.” The easiest way to get to the cell is to go through the yellow paint-splattered door from the circular Containment hall (the one with the huge elevator), head through the gate with the metal detector, and it is the last one on the right, before the stairs. Simply walk in and collect it. Don’t worry, there really isn’t anything otherworldly about the Shotgun.

Can you repair the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor?

Antique Shotgun in the player's inventory
Yup, a little Scrap Metal is all it takes to restore this beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can repair the Antique Shotgun in Abiotic Factor. Unlike all other non-craftable weapons in the game, you can actually repair this double-barreled beauty with a bit of Scrap Metal. 

The only issue is getting bullets, which you mostly get from shotgun-wielding marines. They don’t drop much, but if you keep collecting, you should have a decent amount of ammo after a while.

You should definitely save the Antique Shotgun and the ammo for a rainy day because this baby packs a punch. I used it to take out the Tarasque, and it did wonders. So, while it’s not really a weapon suited for all occasions, it’s definitely something you bring along when you know things are about to get hairy. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor main character is in the Train Portal world
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article Abiotic Factor Roadmap
Abiotic Factor Portal in the distance
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor Roadmap
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to build a Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor character is looking at a Projection Matrix on a table
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to build a Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor main character is in the Train Portal world
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article Abiotic Factor Roadmap
Abiotic Factor Portal in the distance
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor Roadmap
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Read Article How to build a Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor character is looking at a Projection Matrix on a table
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to build a Projection Matrix in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 14, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.