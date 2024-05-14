How to get to Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor

After you do some Manufacturing work in Abiotic Factor, you’re tasked with visiting a new Train Portal world and unlocking a new tram shortcut. This is great and all, but getting there (and even returning there) can be quite confusing. Here’s how to get to the Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor.

Recommended Videos

Three ways to get to the Train Portal world in Abiotic Factor

That’s great and all, but how do you get here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like all locations in Abiotic Factor, you have plenty of options to get there. For the Train Portal world, I’ll list the main three methods (from easiest to hardest). Some of these may not be available to you, though, depending on how far into the game you are. With that said, even if you use the third (hardest) method in this guide, you’ll unlock the other two easier methods.

You need to visit the Train Portal world to get parts to make Solder.

1) The fastest way

This tram takes you straight to the Train Portal world location

This one only works if you’ve already visited the Train Portal at least once. From the main lobby, simply board the tram on the left on the other side of the platform. It takes you straight to the tram station, which is conveniently where the Train Portal world is.

2) Following the main road

Follow the main path up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head left if you’ve visited the Tram Station before. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just follow this path. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nothing to see here. Move along. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tram station and also where the Train Portal world is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one also works if you’ve visited the Train Portal before but are in the Manufacturing area. From the Blacksmith’s garage, follow the main road that leads ahead, up the ramp. There are a few marines around, so make sure you deal with them first. At the end of the road, there’s an intersection. If you head left, it will take you straight to the Tram Station, which, again, is where the Train Portal World is. You’ll know you’re going the right way if you pass an excavator that’s crushed an alien with its claw. If you encounter a closed garage, that means you haven’t unlocked the path from the other side. In this case, your only option is the third method.

3) The original path

Follow the main path up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head left if you’ve visited the Tram Station before. Screenshot by Dot Esports Into the mines we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just go straight. Run past the invisible enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports Still going straight. Screenshot by Dot Esports The tram station is just the the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the default way to get to the Tram station. It’s similar to the the second method, but you need to take the mine route instead of following the main road (which is closed from the other side). If this is your first time visiting it, make sure you have a Tram Key ready (you can get the recipe from the Blacksmith).

Here’s what you need for the Tram Key:

One Controller

One Military Electronics

You’ve already built a Controller when you built the Keypad Hacker, so just build another one (unfortunately, that means killing another few Security bots). You can get Military Electronics from every marine you kill and even more from dismantling their equipment.

Starting from the Blacksmith, head up the main path following the main road (deal with the enemies if they are around). Instead of going left (which leads straight to the Tram station), head right and immediately look for a cave on the left that leads to a mine (there are a few mining carts at the entrance). Once you enter the mine, take a left and basically keep going straight.

While going this way, you might get attacked by invisible enemies (you can see them while they’re moving). I suggest you simply run past them, because they move fast and rarely attack. They do like to chase you around, but they give up after a while. Keep going straight past all the excavators and mining equipment, and you will eventually come to a wooden ramp that leads upward to a wooden house. The Tram Station is on the left of this structure. Just head up and immediately unlock it with a Tram Key. Activate the tram station (test it out if you want) and head for the portal you can see from the train cart.

Remember, if you ever need more Oil Cans or Silverware, you can always come back to the Train Portal world to get more. They reset every other day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more