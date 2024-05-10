How to get Solder in Abiotic Factor

A recipe at heart without any means to consume the final product; the Solder in Abiotic Factor is needed not for sustenance, but to progress through the story and craft unique materials.

Solder is just one of the many materials you can make in Abiotic Factor. Unlike other useful materials made through the Crafting Bench, Solder is a strange one as it’s exclusively made inside a boiling pot. Similar to creating weird soup concoctions using only what you have in your inventory, Solder can be boiled using the same method. Melting down specific metals will give you Solder, while melting others can easily poison you.

But what exactly do you need to cook to get Solder?

Abiotic Factor: How to make Solder

You can easily get Metal Scrap by breaking down vent panels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Solder isn’t a hearty meal, unlike typical food cooked in a pot, it does count as a recipe in Abiotic Factor. You only need three items to create Solder. These are:

Silver Scrap

Metal Scrap

Water

The best place to find Silver Scrap is at the Train Portal. This is located inside Manufacturing West, relevant to the Replacement Parts quest. Metal Scrap is easily attained by breaking down vent panels. Finally, you can find water pretty much anywhere; inside water coolers, kitchen sinks, bathrooms, living areas, and kitchens. Make sure to package the water (using F) rather than drink it (unless your character’s thirsty levels are extremely low). The water must be clean to cook with.

Make sure to find a pot to boil the ingredients in. These are typically located atop stoves. You can also craft one at the Crafting Bench with two Stapler and three Metal Scrap. We highly recommend clearing the pot of any contents from previously boiled recipes so the pot doesn’t disappear when you reload into the area. This way you can continue to explore the area, leaving the pot on the stove, and return to it when you need to cook again.

What is Solder used for in Abiotic Factor?

Make sure you are level three Cooking to use the pot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Solder is primarily used for crafting paint and the Healing Briefcase. You won’t know what you can make with Solder until you have found the crafting recipe for it. You can either stumble upon the ingredients required for a new recipe, turn on Desk Lamps for new ideas, or receive the recipe directly from another player, NPC, or the product itself.

Solder is also important for specific quests like Replacement Parts. This is essential to the story, as you get the Fiber Optic Cable from the Blacksmith by trading Solder. Solder can only be crafted via a stove.

