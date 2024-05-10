All Soup Recipes in Abiotic Factor listed

While Abiotic Factor is no life sim, there are similarities with your bizarre soup creations. With a thirst and hunger meter, Abiotic Factor combines Fallout survivalist gameplay with SCP: Containment Breach monsters.

There is nothing quite like a good bowl of soup to keep you rejuvenated. While we aren’t facing monsters in real life (except for those working in retail), soup can heal sicknesses and revitalize us. It is an essential food source in Abiotic Factor. But the ingredients you use massively impact the type of soup you create. Developing your cooking skills from frying meat to stewing ingredients in a pot is crucial if you want to survive beyond your first day on the job.

So, let’s dive into every soup you can make in Abiotic Factor.

Abiotic Factor: All Soup Recipes

Food can have include buffs like increasing the effectiveness of a vending machine item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soups not only keep your character alive throughout Abiotic Factor as a more fulfilling alternative to frying meat, but they also grant temporary effects. Effects vary depending on the soup you have made. These often include XP for a specific Skill you may want to boost, depending on your chosen character’s traits. Alternatively, you may want to increase your accuracy, inventory weight, or stealth.

Here are all recipes, how to make them, and the effects they give in Abiotic Factor.

Soup Recipe Effect Description A&L Mega Stew Exor Heart

Exor Arm

Alien Drumstick

Water – Strength and Speed XP boost. Balanced Stew Raw Carbunkle

Carbunkle Mushroom

Salt

Water – Crafting and Contraction XP increase. Bland Pea Soup Peas

Salt

Water Lightfooted Sprinting and Sneaking XP increase. Creamy Tomato Bisque Milk Sac

Salt

Super Tomato

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Greyed Chowder Greyeb

Milk Sac

Potato

Water – Damage reduction, but enemies are alerted more often to your position. Goulash Pest Rump

Pest

Salt

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Hearty Stew Exor Heart

Carbunkle Mushroom

Super Tomato

Water Souper Satisfied, Bodacious Inventory weight reduced by 25 percent. Mashed Potatoes Potato

Milk Sac

Salt

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Meat Stew Pecarry Chop

Alien Drumstick

Pest Rump

Water Heightened Senses Attack Rate, Blunt and Sharp Melee XP increase. Sausage and Potato Stew Peccary Sausage

Potato

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Simple Tomato Soup Super Tomato

Salt

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Split Pea Soup Peas

Salt

Pest

Water Souper Satisfied Hunger and Thirst bar slowed. Sugary Slop Doznuts

Jowlers

Skip

Water Sougar High Stamina depletes at a slower rate, but you feel fatigue and need to use the bathroom more frequently. Sustenance Soup MRE

Water Quick Reflexes Increased Accuracy and Reload XP gain. Sweet Porridge Anteverse Wheat

Melted Ice Cream

Water Sweet Tooth Vending machine items are more filling. Stewed Peccary and Mushrooms Peccary Chop

Carbunkle Mushroom

Tomato

Water – – Veggie Stew Super Tomato

Potato

Anteverse Wheat

Water Living Off the Land Agriculture XP increase.

There are soups that can either make you sick or kill you. So, if you want to sleep without any stomach pains, it’s best to avoid making:

Poop Soup: Made with Feces.

Toxic Soup: Made with Plastic Scrap, Rotten Food, or Human Body Parts.

Killer Soup: Made with Flass or Tech Scrap.

Finally, most will likely create Bad or Weird Soup as a result to mixing incorrect ingredients together. These won’t harm you, but they won’t have any effect aside from filling your character’s stomach.

How to make Soup in Abiotic Factor

You can only use the pot upon reaching Cooking 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a pot and Cooking Skill three (Soupsmith) to make soup in Abiotic Factor. Cook using the frying pan, frying raw meat you’ve gathered. Pots can be found atop stoves in kitchens. Their spawns aren’t always guaranteed, but pots often spawn in at Flathill, where you’ll naturally go to retrieve the power cells for Silo 3. Just like the frying pan, pots can be picked up, placed into inventory, and moved to another area.

You can leave the pot atop a stove while you explore, returning to it at a later date to cook. Be mindful that the pot can despawn if you have any contents from a previous recipe left inside it. Therefore, make sure to complete empty the pot before you leave the area.

Soup recipes are gathered by either finding an ingredient of the recipe, learning it from an NPC/ other player, switching on a Desk Lamp, or consuming the recipe item. You can sometimes find ready-made soup in a pot that you can interact with to learn the recipe. Finally, you can skip the search for a pot completely by crafting it instead. Simply find two Stapler and three Metal Scrap, use the Crafting Bench, and start boiling.

