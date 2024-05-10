Car driving away at the GATE entrance in Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor

All Soup Recipes in Abiotic Factor listed

Good Soup only for the best employees.
Hadley Vincent
Published: May 10, 2024 11:41 am

While Abiotic Factor is no life sim, there are similarities with your bizarre soup creations. With a thirst and hunger meter, Abiotic Factor combines Fallout survivalist gameplay with SCP: Containment Breach monsters.

There is nothing quite like a good bowl of soup to keep you rejuvenated. While we aren’t facing monsters in real life (except for those working in retail), soup can heal sicknesses and revitalize us. It is an essential food source in Abiotic Factor. But the ingredients you use massively impact the type of soup you create. Developing your cooking skills from frying meat to stewing ingredients in a pot is crucial if you want to survive beyond your first day on the job.

So, let’s dive into every soup you can make in Abiotic Factor.

Abiotic Factor: All Soup Recipes

Abiotic Factor vending machines
Food can have include buffs like increasing the effectiveness of a vending machine item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soups not only keep your character alive throughout Abiotic Factor as a more fulfilling alternative to frying meat, but they also grant temporary effects. Effects vary depending on the soup you have made. These often include XP for a specific Skill you may want to boost, depending on your chosen character’s traits. Alternatively, you may want to increase your accuracy, inventory weight, or stealth.

Here are all recipes, how to make them, and the effects they give in Abiotic Factor.

SoupRecipeEffectDescription
A&L Mega StewExor Heart
Exor Arm
Alien Drumstick
Water		Strength and Speed XP boost.
Balanced StewRaw Carbunkle
Carbunkle Mushroom
Salt
Water		Crafting and Contraction XP increase.
Bland Pea SoupPeas
Salt
Water		LightfootedSprinting and Sneaking XP increase.
Creamy Tomato BisqueMilk Sac
Salt
Super Tomato
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Greyed ChowderGreyeb
Milk Sac
Potato
Water		Damage reduction, but enemies are alerted more often to your position.
GoulashPest Rump
Pest
Salt
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Hearty StewExor Heart
Carbunkle Mushroom
Super Tomato
Water		Souper Satisfied, BodaciousInventory weight reduced by 25 percent.
Mashed PotatoesPotato
Milk Sac
Salt
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Meat StewPecarry Chop
Alien Drumstick
Pest Rump
Water		Heightened SensesAttack Rate, Blunt and Sharp Melee XP increase.
Sausage and Potato StewPeccary Sausage
Potato
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Simple Tomato SoupSuper Tomato
Salt
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Split Pea SoupPeas
Salt
Pest
Water		Souper SatisfiedHunger and Thirst bar slowed.
Sugary SlopDoznuts
Jowlers
Skip
Water		Sougar HighStamina depletes at a slower rate, but you feel fatigue and need to use the bathroom more frequently.
Sustenance SoupMRE
Water		Quick ReflexesIncreased Accuracy and Reload XP gain.
Sweet PorridgeAnteverse Wheat
Melted Ice Cream
Water		Sweet ToothVending machine items are more filling.
Stewed Peccary and MushroomsPeccary Chop
Carbunkle Mushroom
Tomato
Water
Veggie StewSuper Tomato
Potato
Anteverse Wheat
Water		Living Off the LandAgriculture XP increase.

There are soups that can either make you sick or kill you. So, if you want to sleep without any stomach pains, it’s best to avoid making:

  • Poop Soup: Made with Feces.
  • Toxic Soup: Made with Plastic Scrap, Rotten Food, or Human Body Parts.
  • Killer Soup: Made with Flass or Tech Scrap.

Finally, most will likely create Bad or Weird Soup as a result to mixing incorrect ingredients together. These won’t harm you, but they won’t have any effect aside from filling your character’s stomach.

How to make Soup in Abiotic Factor

Level three Cooking Skill on Abiotic Factor
You can only use the pot upon reaching Cooking 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a pot and Cooking Skill three (Soupsmith) to make soup in Abiotic Factor. Cook using the frying pan, frying raw meat you’ve gathered. Pots can be found atop stoves in kitchens. Their spawns aren’t always guaranteed, but pots often spawn in at Flathill, where you’ll naturally go to retrieve the power cells for Silo 3. Just like the frying pan, pots can be picked up, placed into inventory, and moved to another area.

You can leave the pot atop a stove while you explore, returning to it at a later date to cook. Be mindful that the pot can despawn if you have any contents from a previous recipe left inside it. Therefore, make sure to complete empty the pot before you leave the area.

Soup recipes are gathered by either finding an ingredient of the recipe, learning it from an NPC/ other player, switching on a Desk Lamp, or consuming the recipe item. You can sometimes find ready-made soup in a pot that you can interact with to learn the recipe. Finally, you can skip the search for a pot completely by crafting it instead. Simply find two Stapler and three Metal Scrap, use the Crafting Bench, and start boiling.

Abiotic Factor
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.