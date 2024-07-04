Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Corin against black environment ZZZ
Image via HoyoVerse. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – How to fix black background error in ZZZ

Did someone forget to turn off the lights?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 04:44 am

Zenless Zone Zero made a huge splash of color in The Game Awards in 2023, so it’s pretty surprising to see your character now surrounded by a totally dark and gloomy background.

Recommended Videos

I bet you’re here because you’re trying to play Zenless Zone Zero on your mobile. Even though the cutscenes look great and the characters and enemies show up fine, it seems like your device forgot one important thing: the background. You probably don’t remember New Eridu looking so dull in the trailers. So, where did all the colors go? In this guide, I’ll explain why you’re seeing a black environment bug in ZZZ and how you can fix it.

How to fix black environment bug in Zenless Zone Zero

A white-haired character with a red jacket shooting at enemies.
How it’s supposed to look. Screenshot via HoYoverse

To fix the black background error in Zenless Zone Zero, make sure the app or software is fully updated in the App Store and consult the list of compatible devices.

This is a compatibility issue. Zenless Zone Zero seems to be highly incompatible with a wide range of mobile devices, regardless of whether they’re Android or iOS. When the game originally launched, App Store and Play Store made ZZZ available to all devices independently of their specs. That means you might have been able to download it and open it without issue.

That said, if you check the App Store or Play Store right now and your device is incompatible, it displays a red warning that reads “The app is no longer compatible with your device. Contact the developers for more info.”

HoyoVerse’s customer service has mentioned a few times that if you’re seeing a “black environment” or “black background,” it likely means your device isn’t compatible with Zenless Zone Zero‘s specs. In all fairness, it’s not an easy game to run at all. For a comprehensive list of the specs required to run Zenless Zone Zero, consult HoyoVerse’s official publication of Pre-Download requirements.

A similar issue cropped up when Honkai: Star Rail was released in 2023. Many players faced black, unintelligible backgrounds, making the game unplayable. This was eventually fixed with the Compatibility Mode introduced in a later patch. HoyoVerse will likely take a similar approach with Zenless Zone Zero.

If the App Store or Play Store says your device is incompatible, your best bet to fix the black environment issue is to either try a different device (or platform) or wait for HoyoVerse to release a Compatibility Mode patch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter