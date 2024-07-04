All Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Twitch drops and how to claim them

Zenless Zone Zero has finally launched, and Hoyoverse has created Twitch drops to celebrate—which we can tell you all about and how to ensure you don’t miss out.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops provide free rewards for Zenless Zone Zero to those who watch participating streamers on Twitch, and when paired with the redemption codes available in ZZZ, you can earn plenty of materials.

We’ve got all the details on Twitch drops in ZZZ below.

All Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

Twitch drops are available in Zenless Zone Zero following launch on July 4 and are available until July 23 at 21:29 PT/23:29 CT/01:29 ET (July 24)/05:29 BST (July 24)/14:29 AEST (July 24). Once that time has passed, the Twitch drops program for the launch of ZZZ will come to a close.

But Hoyoverse may launch additional Twitch drop campaigns for Zenless Zone Zero, so keep an eye on this page for future updates.

You can see all the available Twitch drops and the requirements to earn them in the table below.

Watch time Reward 15 minutes total x12,000 Denny 30 minutes total x2 Senior Investigator Log 45 minutes total x3 W-Engine Energy Module 60 minutes total 2x Bangboo System Widget 120 minutes total 50x Polychrome

How to claim Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

Connect the pair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twitch drops for Zenless Zone Zero are only available if you connect your Hoyoverse account with your Twitch account, which is done by following these steps:

Head to the official page for the Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops. Sign in to your Hoyoverse account or create an account. Connect to your Twitch account or sign up to Twitch. Select Link and Activate Twitch Drops. Watch any participating channel for the required time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy