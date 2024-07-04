Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A screenshot of an arcade in Zenless Zone Zero.
Image via Hoyoverse
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

All Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Twitch drops and how to claim them

Don't miss out.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 03:54 am

Zenless Zone Zero has finally launched, and Hoyoverse has created Twitch drops to celebrate—which we can tell you all about and how to ensure you don’t miss out.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops provide free rewards for Zenless Zone Zero to those who watch participating streamers on Twitch, and when paired with the redemption codes available in ZZZ, you can earn plenty of materials.

We’ve got all the details on Twitch drops in ZZZ below.

All Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

Twitch drops are available in Zenless Zone Zero following launch on July 4 and are available until July 23 at 21:29 PT/23:29 CT/01:29 ET (July 24)/05:29 BST (July 24)/14:29 AEST (July 24). Once that time has passed, the Twitch drops program for the launch of ZZZ will come to a close.

But Hoyoverse may launch additional Twitch drop campaigns for Zenless Zone Zero, so keep an eye on this page for future updates.

You can see all the available Twitch drops and the requirements to earn them in the table below.

Watch timeReward
15 minutes totalx12,000 Denny
30 minutes totalx2 Senior Investigator Log
45 minutes totalx3 W-Engine Energy Module
60 minutes total2x Bangboo System Widget
120 minutes total50x Polychrome

How to claim Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

The link page for Twitch and Zenless Zone Zero.
Connect the pair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twitch drops for Zenless Zone Zero are only available if you connect your Hoyoverse account with your Twitch account, which is done by following these steps:

  1. Head to the official page for the Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops.
  2. Sign in to your Hoyoverse account or create an account.
  3. Connect to your Twitch account or sign up to Twitch.
  4. Select Link and Activate Twitch Drops.
  5. Watch any participating channel for the required time.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv