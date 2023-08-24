When does Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 release?

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is nearly here.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan looking to the side and the Version 1.3 name "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" underneath them.
Since it first launched on April 26, 2023, Honkai: Star Rail has steadily been delivering players new content as they venture around various worlds on the Astral Express.

The next update arriving is Version 1.3, which will feature two highly anticipated characters and tons of other additions. Therefore, you might be wondering when you can expect this update to be released.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 release date

The Version 1.3 update of Honkai: Star Rail will launch on Aug. 30, 2023. But depending on your time zone, it may instead become available late in the day on Aug. 29, 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 exact update time

As long as the maintenance schedule stays on track, which it usually does, the exact time that Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 will be live for your time zone is as follows.

  • Pacific Time (PT) – Aug. 29 at 8pm
  • Central Time (CT) – Aug. 29 at 10pm
  • Eastern Time (ET) – Aug. 29 at 11pm
  • British Summer Time (BST) – Aug. 30 at 4am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – Aug. 30 at 1pm
Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae looking to the side.
Dan Heng is getting a major upgrade as a five-star Imaginary character. Image via miHoYo

Leading up to the Version 1.3 release, Honkai: Star Rail will be unplayable for about five hours as it undergoes maintenance. Sometimes, this maintenance finishes earlier than expected, which means the release time could be sooner than anticipated. It could also end up going longer than expected, which would delay the release time. But miHoYo has only delayed updates once or twice with Genshin Impact and never with Honkai: Star Rail so far, which means this would be a very rare occurrence.

When this update goes live, you’ll be able to pull for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as his “Epochal Spectrum” banner runs throughout the first half of the update. Fu Xuan will then take over for the second half of the Version with her “Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold” banner. The four-star recruit Lynx, who is Gepard and Serval’s little sister, will also debut on Fu Xuan’s banner.

Two Light Cones, both of which are designed for the new five-star recruits, will also be added in this update. A new area called “Aurum Alley” will become available to explore too as players progress to the next part of the main Trailblazer storyline.

In addition to the bigger gameplay features arriving in this update, you’ll see some more quality-of-life improvements based on player feedback, such as a new Trailblaze Power limit system that has Genshin players quite jealous.

