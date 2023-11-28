What platforms is Zenless Zone Zero on?

The urban fantasy RPG Zenless Zone Zero is miHoYo’s next big project and promises another action-packed world to explore. Whether you’re a fan of the devs’ past work or want to jump into their next game, you might be wondering which platforms ZZZ is slated for.

ZZZ‘s world of New Eridu comes with a wide array of unique characters, combat challenges, complex puzzles, and much more. There’s a lot to unpack, so here’s what you’ll want to know about which platforms ZZZ is playable on so you can prepare for its arrival.

All Zenless Zone Zero platforms

ZZZ will be available on a variety of different platforms starting with an official release on PC, iOS, and Android, but it will also make its way to console.

At the Tokyo Game Show on Sept. 22, 2023, the devs announced the game’s eventual console release. It’s currently unclear whether the console release will be included with the official launch of the game or if it won’t launch for console players until later down the line, as was the case with Honkai: Star Rail.

We also don’t know exactly which platforms the console release includes just yet.

The colorful style and easy-to-learn controls would suit any platform quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If ZZZ follows the patterns of past miHoYo games, it’s very likely it will be released on PlayStation 5 but other consoles beyond this are far less certain. The only console Honkai: Star Rail is currently available on is PlayStation 5, Genshin Impact is on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Honkai Impact 3rd isn’t available on any console.

This means ZZZ may only end up on just one console, and it’s likely the PlayStation 5 will be the singular console if it doesn’t make its way elsewhere. Outside of PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch is another possibility, but considering Genshin‘s rocky history and still unclear Nintendo Switch fate, it’s best to not count on this console being included.

Although there’s no officially announced release date for ZZZ just yet, it does certainly seem to be steadily moving toward its rumored 2024 launch. We’ll likely learn more about the exact platforms it will appear on as its release gets closer, but for now, your best bet is to plan to play it on iOS, Android, or PC if you want to jump in as soon as it launches.