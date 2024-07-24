Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan release countdown: Exact release time and date in ZZZ

Zhu Yuan is an upcoming S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero set to have her own Limited character banner—and we’re here to tell you exactly when she enters the game.

In Zenless Zone Zero, Zhu Yuan is the leader of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team in New Eridu Public Security, and she comes with her signature W-Engine in version 1.0. Here’s when.

The best is yet to come. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an upcoming S-Rank agent, Zhu Yuan has her own Limited character banner, which drops on July 24 at 5am CT / 11am BST / 3am PT / 6am ET / 8pm AEST, in the second phase of version 1.0.

This release time was confirmed in an official blog post about Unswerving Bullet, which states the event (that Zhu Yuan releases alongside) starts at 12:00 server time.

The countdown below tells you exactly how many hours, minutes, and seconds are left to wait.

Zhu Yuan release countdown

Zhu Yuan is only a second Ether character next to Nicole Demara, and she’s estimated to be strong thanks to her Dash and Ether Attack combos.

Her banner also includes increased drop rates for A-Rank agents such as Ben and Nicole, and while Ben doesn’t synergize well with Zhu Yuan, Nicole is a great support for her. Besides her exclusive character banner, the second phase will feature her signature W-Engine banner, which will also last three weeks.

What is the current banner in Zenless Zone Zero?

You don’t want to get on her bad side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first official and current banner features Ellen, a powerful Ice Attack carry, and her signature W-Engine Deep Sea Visitor. Her banner also includes increased drop rates for A-Rank characters Anton and Soukaku. Ellen is one of the strongest characters in Zenless Zone Zero and during the first phase, her banner lasts until July 24, when Zhu Yuan takes the spotlight.

Should you skip Ellen and save for Zhu Yuan?

A tough choice to make. Image via HoYoverse

With every banner, ZZZ’s roster keeps getting bigger and bigger. While you can pull for every new character, you’ll sometimes be low on pulls and resources and need to make a hard decision.

If you want to pull for Ellen Joe, you won’t regret it because she’s an incredible Ice damage dealer with a fun and fast-paced playstyle. She certainly lives up to her reputation as the best S-Rank character in ZZZ. But considering you can get another great S-Rank Ice character, Lycaon, after only 300 pulls, you should skip her and save for Zhu Yuan.

Zhu Yuan is expected to be one of the best units in ZZZ who specializes in Dash and Chain Attack combos, and considering that she’ll be the first and only Ether Attribute S-Rank agent, you should save for Zhu Yuan and pull her once her banner goes live.

