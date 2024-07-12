Zenless Zone Zero – Best Ellen build in ZZZ

One of the best S-tier characters to roll for in Zenless Zone Zero is Ellen Joe, a half-shark half-human who works for the Victoria Housekeeping Co. while also chopping down monsters in your various team compositions.

Ellen uses her powerful attacks to apply Ice damage with many of her skills, whether she’s zipping around the battlefield with her Roaming Hunt movement, bringing the pain with her Flash Freeze passive, or raining down frozen destruction with her ultimate, Endless Winter.

There are also some great W-Engines and Disc Drives to supplement her powers, enhancing her ice-cold strengths and making her a frozen menace to anyone who stands in her way.

Here’s the best Ellen build in ZZZ for prospective shark connoisseurs looking to take over the Hollow.

Best Ellen Joe builds in Zenless Zone Zero

Best W-Engine for Ellen

Look out for the fin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deep Sea Visitor is an S-tier W-Engine that elevates Ellen’Ellen’s since it increases all Ice damage by 25 percent while also increasing critical strike percentage when hitting enemies with basic attacks. When Ellen uses an Ice-based attack with a dash, her critical strike rate will also increase for a short period.

It’s almost like this W-Engine is made for her and her abilities since she uses dash strikes and plenty of basic attacks in her normal attack cadence.

Best Drive Disk for Ellen

Similarly, Polar Metal is the best Drive Disk for Ellen since it feels tailor-made for her abilities and natural attack pattern. A set of four only increases basic and dash attack damage—her main form of damage—and increases the Freeze effect for a longer period against her enemies.

Shockstar Disco, on the other hand, is the secondary set you can add to Ellen’Ellen’s Disks, but you’ll able to have two of them equipped alongside Polar Metal. This will, however, increase your Impact, causing enemies to take more Daze when you’ve hit them with a proper attack.

Best Ellen Drive Discs stats and substats

She wants the best gear you have. Image via HoYoverse

The best way to put those Drive Discs to good use is with decent stats and substats. As the main carry, Ellen’Ellen’sstats are all straightforward.

Here are the main stats you should target:

Slot four : Crit Rate or Crit damage

: Crit Rate or Crit damage Slot five : Ice damage

: Ice damage Slot six: ATK%

Although it might take a while to get those main stats, make sure you have a balanced Crit ratio and get as much attack percent as you can as your substats.

Best Bangboo for Ellen

The strongest duo there is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Ellen’s powerful on her own, she still needs backup from her little sidekick, and the best Bangboo for her is the one that matches her Attribute and playstyle. Her best friend is the S-Rank Sharkboo, which deals Ice damage and inflicts 80 percent extra Anomaly Buildup when there are at least two Ice characters on the team.

Best Ellen Skills

Investing in Ellen’s skills is necessary to use her kit to its utmost potential. Since she’s a traditional DPS with big damage potential, leveling up all of her abilities is crucial.

Here are Ellen’Ellen’ss you should prioritize:

Basic Attack

Special

Ultimate

Assist

Dodge

As a main damage dealer, Ellen’s Basic Attacks are her main source of damage. Combined with her Special Attack and Ultimate, she can destroy anything in her path. While Ellen also functions as a quick-swap carry, investing in her Assist and Dodge adds more damage, increasing her overall value even more.

Best Ellen Mindscapes

Take it up a notch. Image via HoYoverse

Even without Mindscapes, Ellen’s already the best character in ZZZ, but if you like the character, getting her first two Mindscapes is a great stopping point. They increase her Crit Rate by 12 percent for 15 seconds and Crit damage by 60 percent, a massive overall damage increase.

