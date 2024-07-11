Zenless Zone Zero – Best Ben build in ZZZ

If you’re tired of jumping into battle with regular old characters in Zenless Zone Zero, you can take control of a massive bear named Ben Bigger to blast away your enemies with the perfect build.

Recommended Videos

Ben Bigger is a defense-focused agent from the Belobog Heavy Industries construction group. He follows the orders of the faction’s president, Koleda, and is a hulking creature who wields a massive block as a weapon. He’s a Fire-based character who pairs perfectly alongside Koleda, especially since they have combo attacks when they’re on the same team.

For those who are looking for a hefty frontline beast, here’s the best Ben Bigger build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Ben Bigger build in Zenless Zone Zero

Big, mean, and ready to build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best W-Engines for Ben Bigger in ZZZ

W-Engine Effect Big Cylinder (Ben’s Signature W-Engine) Ten Ton Top: As Ben’s Signature W-Engine, this powerful tool gives the burly bear 7.5 percent less damage. When Ben takes damage, he’ll hit the next enemy with a critical hit with 600 percent of his defense as additional damage, triggered every 7.5 seconds. Original Transmorpher Starlight Knight Flying Kick: Ben gains an eight percent maximum HP increase, and when attacked, his Impact is increased by 10 percent for 12 seconds. Spring Embrace Hot Spring Soup: Along with reducing damage by 7.5 percent, Ben’s energy generation rate is increased by 10 percent for 12 seconds when attacked. When swapped off, the buff is given to the next on-field agent.

Big engine for a big bear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Drive Discs combinations for Ben in ZZZ

Drive Discs Full Ben effects 4x Shockstar Disco

2x Soul Rock Ben can stun his opponents with ease since Shockstar Disco’s four-set causes the bear’s basic attacks, dash attacks, and counters to inflict 20 percent more Daze. Soul Rock, on the other hand, gives a bit more defense to make him even more durable. 4x Soul Rock

2x Swing Jazz As soon as Ben loses health, Soul Rock’s four-disc set will take about 40 percent less damage for 2.5 seconds and will trigger every 15 seconds. Afterward, Swing Jazz would increase his energy regeneration by 20 percent to allow for more ability usage.

Best Drive Disc stats and substats for Ben

Ben is a very straightforward character to build out when it comes to Drive Disc stats since he simply needs to stock up on defensive capabilities. Here are the stats you’ll need to hone in on for the best results:

Disc four: DEF

Disc five: DEF

Disc six: Impact

You’ll also need Defense substats to ensure Ben can tank as much as possible so the rest of your team can swoop in and destroy the competition afterward. He’ll fill his role well with the right stats and be the shield for your squad that stuns the competition into submission.

Best Bangboo for Ben in ZZZ: Safety

The best Bangboo to equip with Ben is Safety since it gains a 20 percent attack boost when paired with at least one Belobog faction member. It also gains more damage when attacking an enemy who’s on fire, which is the main damage type for both Ben and Koleda, who are best used when on the same team.

Skill priority list for Ben in ZZZ

If you’re leveling up Ben’s skills, there are a few that will take priority over others, especially with how much he relies on certain parts of his kit. If you wish to have the most efficient build for Ben, here are the skills you should level up, ranked in terms of importance:

Special Attack

Core Skill

Chain Attack/Ultimate

Assist

Dodge

Basic Attack

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy