Where to find Penn at the Dueling Peaks Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Penn is an important character in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He’s a Rito and a reporter for the Lucky Clover Gazette outside Rito Village. Once you’ve started the Potential Princess Sightings! quest, he can be found at every Hyrule stable.

But at one particular location, Dueling Peaks Stable, he’s quite difficult to find.

At every other Zelda stable, Penn can easily be found somewhere near the stable itself, but at the Dueling Peaks Stable, he’s nowhere to be seen. Or is he?

Where is Penn at the Dueling Peaks Stable?

Look closely, and you can see Penn in this screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Dueling Peaks Stable, Penn is at the coordinates 1758, -1925, 0040.

The important part here is the last part. That is, the 0040. That number refers to elevation, so the higher it is, the higher up the location. Hyrule’s “sea level” is at 0000, and flat areas of ground are usually a little above that.

So, for example, the floor of the Dueling Peaks Stable building is at 0010. If you’re looking for Penn at floor level, that’s why you’re not finding him. He’s actually at the very top of the Dueling Peaks Stable building, at the crest of the huge horse’s head.

Now, that’s all very well, but how do you get up there? There are no stairs and no ladders. And, unlike Penn, you’re not a Rito, so you can’t fly. But you can glide.

How to get to Penn at the Dueling Peaks stable

I’ll admit, I wasn’t actually looking for Penn when I stumbled across him. I arrived at the Dueling Peaks Stable during the Serenade to Cotera side quest and noticed pretty much straight away there was someone up on the roof talking.

I didn’t realize it was Penn, but I have a strong sense of curiosity, so I forgot about Great Fairies for a moment and set about figuring out how to get up there.

Here’s how I did it…

This is a trick you learn when entering Rito Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop a flint and some wood next to each other on the ground in front of the stable, then hit them with any metal weapon to create a campfire.

Next, drop a Hylian pine cone on the campfire, then jump and glide into the huge vertical gust that appears. This will get you plenty high enough to reach Penn.

This cliff is so high, you won’t even need Tulin’s gust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can also glide to Penn from the steep mountainside to the west of the Dueling Peaks Stable.

If you haven’t unlocked it in your adventures already, glide to the Eshos Shrine from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, and then glide from the shelf the shrine is on.

