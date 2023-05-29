How to complete Gourmets Gone Missing in Tears of the Kingdom

Gourmets Gone Missing is one of the many quests associated with the Lucky Clover Gazette and Penn in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This questline requires players to chase Penn all over Hyrule at different stables, where you will need to complete a separate sidequest for them at each one. This questline ultimately rewards players with the Golden Horse, so it’s worth the extra trouble.

However, some of the quests, including Gourmets Gone Missing, can be challenging for some players to complete. The quests are usually devoid of tips, and players must figure out the steps for themselves. Or, they can simply read the guide to breeze through Gourmets Gone Missing and get onto another quest for Penn in Tears of the Kingdom.

Completing Gourmets Gone Missing in Tears of the Kingdom

To start this quest, you will need to be at the Riverside Stable, which is located between Hyrule Field and West Necluda at the coordinates 0344, -1009, 0016. You can find Penn near some trees at the stable, and talking to them will begin the Gourmets Gone Missing quest.

The quest’s plot involves a chef trying to duplicate a recipe of Princess Zelda’s with their friends, but the friends have yet to arrive with the recipe. The chef will mention that their friends were near a nearby bridge with tents, which is your primary clue for this part of the quest. This particular bridge is the Owlan Bridge, and you can find the chef’s friends at the coordinates 0539, -1188, 0016, northeast of the bridge.

The location of the chef’s friends for Gourmets Gone Missing. | Screengrab via Dot Esports

Upon arriving at the location, you will find the chef’s friends sleeping in their tents. By speaking to them, you will figure out that they had attempted to make Zelda’s recipe, but it went horribly wrong. After speaking to the chef’s friends, you can find the recipe on a piece of paper near the cooking pot. The recipe is Hylian Rice, raw meat, and rock salt.

You will need to find these ingredients and make the recipe yourself to complete the quest. Hylian Rice is most easily purchased from vendors around Hyrule. You might be able to find Beedle at the Riverside Stable, but if they’re not there, then Hateno Village is your next best bet. Raw meat is found by killing animals, and you should be able to find a goat or boar right near your current location by the cooking pot. Finally, you can acquire rock salt by mining rocks across Hyrule.

Once you have all three ingredients, throw them together in the cooking pot and then serve the dish to Agus, who is near a tree at the camp. This will complete the Gourmets Gone Missing quest in Tears of the Kingdom, and bring you one step closer to finishing Penn’s questline.

About the author