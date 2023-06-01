Do you like bashing enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Would you like to bash them even harder? Phantom armor will let you do just that, taking you up to a level-three Attack Up buff when you wear the whole set.

Just like most armor sets in this game, all pieces are spread apart in the world. I highly recommend having some kind of high mobility option to get to places faster, like a horse or a Zonai device with fans—though it’s not necessary. Gliding, running around, and climbing will still get you where you need to go.

Click the names below to learn where you can get the Phantom Greaves, the Phantom Armor, and the Phantom Helmet in Tears of the Kingdom. I also recommend where you should start to get to each of these places.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Phantom Greaves location in Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Phantom Greaves is probably the easiest task of them all. It’s located inside the Ancient Altar Ruins in the Gerudo Desert, southwest of the world map. That’s where you will find the sand whirlpools and where a bunch of dangerous Molduga spawn. I recommend going there from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and gliding off it. The Siwakama Shrine is right next to the Ruins if you have already completed it.

The chest with the Phantom Greaves is in the exact coordinates -2523, -3737, -0030. The video below shows how I got inside the Ancient Altar Ruins and where I found the chest once inside.

Video by Dot Esports

Phantom Helmet location in Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Phantom Helmet, you have to travel south of the map to the Puffer Beach Overhead Cave, around coordinates 0290, -3857, 0003. It’s south of the Highland Stable and the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, which I used to glide part of my way there.

To reach the chest with the helmet, you have to be high enough to use Ascend. To do that, the method I found the most useful was to grab a big rock near the entrance, hold it as high as I could with the Ultrahand for a few seconds, then drop it and use Rewind on the rock. That let the rock float long enough for me to use Ascend on it and then use another Ascend on the cave, finally going inside and finding the chest after a short walk.

The longer you hold the rock with the Ultrahand, the longer it will stay floating after you use Rewind. I recommend counting 20 seconds so you have lots of time to align your Ascend. The video below shows how I did it. The chest’s coordinate is 0297, -3777, 0051 if you want to get there in another creative way.

Video by Dot Esports

Phantom Armor location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Phantom Armor is the trickiest one to get. You’ll find it east of Gerudo Highlands and its Skyview Tower, inside the Tamio River Downstream Cave at coordinates -2917, -0800, 0009.

The key issue here is that you either have to kill Gloom Hands (the moving pool of red goo) or run faster than them to get to the chest with the Phantom Armor. I failed to do both, as you can see in the video below—it’s sloppy, I know. I still had some health to spare and survived to explode the rock wall with a Bomb Flower and climb it to reach the chest in coordinates -2968, -0982, -0035.

Video by Dot Esports

If you hate your experience with the Gloom Hands, chase The Depths armor set next to give you some protection against it.

