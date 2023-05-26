The Gerudo Scimitar and Shield are a good set in Tears of the Kingdom. You get decent defense numbers from the shield and the potential for amazing damage from the scimitar.

The Gerudo Shield offers you 28 defense, but the Scimitar has a mere eight power. Its special effect is what matters since it doubles the power of any material you fuse onto it. That means the Gerudo Scimitar is the perfect weapon to take the most out of any material’s fuse power.

While I was looking for the Gerudo Shield and weapon set, I tried a few different methods with mixed results. The only guaranteed one I found was going to the Ancient Altar Ruins east of Gerudo Desert, around the coordinates -2568, -3680, -0042. That’s southwest of the world map.

If you haven’t been to this region before, I recommend first reaching the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in coordinates -2432, -2178, 0307.

Where to find the Gerudo Scimitar and Shield in TOTK

From the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, head south until you reach an area in the desert with whirlpools of sand. You have to let yourself be pulled by them so they can send you inside the Ancient Altar Ruins.

In the video below, I show the path I made from the tower to the ruins. I also show the exact location you have to pin on your map to follow. If you, like me, still have sandstorm on your map, just keep moving in the right direction and you will eventually get there.

If you drop down where I did, the first chest with the Gerudo Shield will be next to you, trapped in the pile of sand coming from the roof (coordinates -2557, -3679, -0044). Just grab it with your Ultrahand and move the right analog stick a few times to both sides until it flies off the sand. You’re free to open the chest.

Now, just move to the next marker and do the same with the chest you find there (coordinates -2557, -3679, -0044). It will have the Gerudo Scimitar inside. I recommend killing some Gibdos in the area to already get an 88-power weapon if you fuse the Scimitar with Gibdo Bones.

While you’re there, you can also get the Gerudo Bow in coordinates -2552, -3741, -0043 and the Phantom Greaves in coordinates -2523, -3739, -0030.

Getting Gerudo Scimitar and Shield by killing Molduga

The Gerudo Desert mini boss Molduga can also drop these two items, if you’re lucky. Whenever you beat the boss, it can drop up to two treasure chests that may contain the Gerudo Shield or the Gerudo Scimitar, as well as other weapons and shields.

I only found the Gerudo Shield once out of five Molduga kills. Some players have reported getting the Gerudo Scimitar from it as well, so it’s probably a matter of chance.

In the video below, I show how to kill Molduga near the Siwakama Shrine, around the coordinates -2446, -3344, 0056. That’s also close to the Ancient Altar Ruins.

Trigger the fight by walking close to the area where Molduga is hiding under the sand. Just walk around the desert close to the shrine or shoot arrows toward Modulga if you can see it. Climb any piece of rock or pillar you see close to the boss. It’s the only place where it won’t bite you. Taunt Molduga by shooting an arrow next to it. You will know it worked if a question mark shows up where it is. Molduga will come your way. Stand your ground and get an arrow ready and fused with a Bomb Flower. The question mark will become an exclamation mark. That means Molduga will jump out of the sand. That’s when you shoot your bomb arrow on it. Molduga will fall stunned. Run to it and hit it with your weapon as many times as you can. When it rolls over to its belly, finish your attack chain and move away. Otherwise, it will kill you with a tail swipe. Go back to the rock or pillar you were on before. Repeat steps No. 3 to 6 until Molduga is dead. Open your chests and good luck.

