Where to find Billson mushrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Throughout your journey in Tears of the Kingdom, you will encounter Skyview Towers that can unlock sections of the map. Almost every Skyview Tower has an obstruction of some kind you must overcome. At the Sahasra Skyview Tower, a Rito named Billson will ask you to find Billson mushrooms to help him open the seemingly locked door.

Whenever I first stumbled across Billson at the Sahasra Skyview Tower, I searched all around for these Billson mushrooms. From visiting the cave below to the entire area around the Skyview Tower, I could not find any Billson mushrooms. As it turns out, this was for good reason.

If you are looking for Billson mushrooms or are just trying to get into the Sahasra Skyview Tower in Tears of the King, here is what you need to know.

Billson Mushrooms in Tears of the Kingdom, explained

The Rito engineer Billson can be found just outside of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. As the tower is locked, Billson promises he can open it up, however, he needs Billson mushrooms to regain his strength.

As it turns out, Billson mushrooms do not exist in Tears of the Kingdom and the Rito’s request is simply unobtainable. Though you may find mushrooms in the cave at the bottom of the tower, they will not help Billson open the Skyview Tower door.

Instead, go to the cave located underneath the Skyview Tower, clear out both hostile monsters and rock debris, and use your Ascend agility to enter the Tower yourself. The Skyview Tower’s door is actually locked shut by two sticks you will need to clear.

Instead of wasting time, like myself, and needlessly searching for Billson mushrooms, look toward the cave below and find your way in. After freeing the door, you can utilize the Skyview Tower to get a new section of your map unlocked.

