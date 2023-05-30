Once you have completed the quest “Camera Work in the Depths,” you can accept its following quest, “A Mystery in the Depths” in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These quests can only be accepted once you have cleared one of the regions in the Regional Phenomena questline. For this specific quest, players must make their way through the underground world in order to unlock the Autobuild feature.

This feature is a coveted one by many players, so you might be anxious to complete A Mystery in the Depths as soon as possible. Lucky for you, we have a full quest guide in the article below, so keep reading to find out exactly what to do to blow through this quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom

First and foremost, you will need to enter the Depths after speaking to Josha in Lookout Landing. They will tell you about a new Chasm that has opened up near the Forest of Time. Head to this location at the coordinates -0171, -1557, 0022. This location is called the Forest of Time Chasm, and all you need to do is jump into it. There is a single jumping off point with no Gloom on it, which is where I decided to jump from so I didn’t take any unneeded damage.

The Forest of Time Chasm is how you enter the Depths for this quest. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re gliding through the Depths, you want to open your map and find the Great Abandoned Central Mine (coordinates -0810, -1929, -0520). Once you have its location, glide toward it until you run out of air. Then, simply keep following the road to the mine. You should go through the Grove of Time to reach the mine. You can plant Brightbloom seeds along your way to light up the area around you.

If you don’t already have the Great Abandoned Central Mine’s location, it’s difficult to miss if you simply walk directly southwest from the Nuzimak Lightroot at the bottom of the Forest of Time Chasm.

Great Abandoned Central Mine location | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine, interact with the circular green object in the middle of the temple. This will unlock the Autobuild feature for you. However, this comes at a cost, as soon after the Autobuild cutscene plays, you will have to fight Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan. You will be locked into an area with blue walls and must use your surroundings to defeat the boss. It didn’t take me too long to defeat the boss, but there are some tricky parts to the fight that you will have to figure out as you go. Stocking up on arrows beforehand will also help.

After beating Master Kohga, A Mystery in the Depths will be completed and you can move on to another quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

