Best fuse weapon combinations in TOTK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has far and away the most options for weaponry. Not only can you find many weapons through various quests and plot points, but you can also fuse weapons with each other and various materials to make new ones.

With so many fuse options out there, it’s tough to know what your best options are, so we’ve put together our picks. Fair warning: Some of them are variations on themes, so we’ve lumped a few into categories.

5) Freeze Spear

Naydra’s Claw from Zelda ToTK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kicking off the list is the freeze spear, which you can make by fusing a sapphire, ice, or a dragon part dropped by Naydra with a spear. By using this combination of weapons, you can slow enemies to a halt with a freeze effect, allowing you to get out of tricky situations or rack up damage.

We also have to shout out other freeze weapons like freeze swords—though the spear is our favorite due to its range. In general, the freeze effect is among the most powerful ones in TOTK.

4) Gloom Weapons With Light Dragon part

Light Dragon’s Horn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gloom weapons are some of the best weapons as well—we even included the Gloom Sword on our list of best weapons rankings.

The Gloom effect is a tradeoff, and it mainly appeals to the daredevils out there. It greatly increases damage but also curses the player, causing you to lose health every time they swing.

We paired the Gloom weapon with a light dragon part, which helped increase the overall damage output. If you’re going to make this tradeoff, you’re going to want to minimize your swings and take your opponents out as quickly as possible.

3) Keese Eyeball Honing Arrows

Keese Eyeball Honing Arrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Keese Eyeball Honing Arrows certainly are the coolest weapons on the list. I mean, come on, you’re firing eyeballs at people.

You can make them by taking out a Keese and fusing their eyeballs with a bow. These automatically turn your arrows into heat-seeking missiles, locking in on your opponents and raining down death from above. This has wide-reaching effects on your play style, as you can ignore the accuracy aspect of your bow and just fire off quick shots, knowing you will have all options covered.

The only thing keeping them from being higher is a flaw built into their biggest benefit. Since they hone in on enemies, you’re not always going to be able to aim at the enemy you want to take out. If you’re getting swarmed and find one particular enemy difficult and want to deal with them before they reach you, you’re rolling the dice on whether or not you will take that one out in time.

2) Spiked Iron Ball Hammer

The Spiked-Iron-Ball Hammer. Image via Zelda ToTK wiki.

The Spiked Iron Ball Hammer is so good and so distinct as its own weapon that we also consider it one of the best weapons.

You can create it by fusing a spiked ball with any one-handed weapon. It does a lot of damage and rips through armor like butter. It’s also fantastic as a utility, breaking down rocks with relative ease.

The Spiked Iron Ball Hammer is durable, so you don’t have to worry about switching to backups. ITs reliability and the fact you can walk into battle wielding it and nothing else makes it one of the best fusion weapons.

1) White-Manned Lynel Saber Horn Fusions

White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The effects produced by the White-Manned Lynel Saber Horn are so strong they dwarf the powers of any specific combination on this list. It’s sort of sad when you think about it, but it’s true—the buffs this item brings turn any half-decent weapon into an absolute beast. You can get these horns by taking out the White-Maned Lynels you can find as world bosses throughout the land of Hyrule.

There isn’t any utilitarian, elemental, or tricky effect going on here, just serious damage boosts. At the end of the day, the purpose of a weapon is to take out as many opponents as you can as quickly as possible, and fusions of this variety get the job done.

