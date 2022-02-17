The Legendary Swordmaster Black Luster Soldier revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG History Archive Collection

With the History Archive Collection releasing on Feb. 19 in the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG, players will be seeing their fair share of reprints and new support for classic archetypes featured in the anime, such as Elemental HERO, Synchron, and more.

Among the new cards in this set, several variants of classic monsters are being added that will give players new, more modern ways to play their favorite cards in a way that may actually be viable in certain meta decks, with one of the biggest releases being The Legendary Swordmaster Black Luster Soldier.

Image via Konami

While it is a new Ritual Monster version playing on the classic format for Black Luster Soldier, including the same ATK and DEF stats, The Legendary Swordmaster variant acts as a searcher for Ritual Spells when it is in your hand, meaning it won’t necessarily be a brick to draw one and now Ritual Spell to start a duel.

Not only can it search for a Ritual Spell, at the cost of revealing it in your hand and losing your normal draw at the start of your turn, it also has other effects too, including the ability to lock your opponent’s access to cards and effects during your Battle Phase.

You can Ritual Summon this card with “Chaos Form” or “Super Soldier Ritual.” Must be Ritual Summoned. During your Draw Phase, before you draw: You can reveal this card in your hand; give up your normal draw this turn, and if you do, add one Ritual Spell from your Deck to your hand. Your opponent cannot activate cards or effects during your Battle Phase. When this attacking card that was Ritual Summoned using a Normal Monster destroys an opponent’s monster by battle: You can shuffle all cards they control into the Deck.



Chaos Form decks might give this new Black Luster Soldier a look due to its relatively good effects, but we won’t get to see its true powers until it is unleashed on Feb. 19 for the OCG, and eventually brought over to the TCG.