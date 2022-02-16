New Elemental HERO support arrives in Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG History Archive Collection

As one of the most popular archetypes within the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear Konami is releasing some new Elemental HERO support in a few of the upcoming sets in the OCG.

One such card is a strange Fusion Monster called Wake Up Your Elemental HERO, which will be released as part of the History Archive Collection on Feb. 19, which will include 50 reprints and new support for multiple archetypes featured in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime.

Wake Up Your Elemental HERO features multiple Elemental HERO Fusion Monsters, such as Shining Flare Wingman and Wildedge, along with Jaden Yuki’s faithful Wing Kuriboh in the card’s art. This is because to summon the card, you will need to Fusion Summon it using an Elemental HERO Fusion Monster and one or more other Warrior monsters.

Image via Konami

Once Fusion Summoned, it will have the following three effects:

Gains 300 ATK for each Fusion Material used for its Summon. This card can make a number of attacks on monsters each Battle Phase, up to the number of Fusion Monsters used as material for its Summon.

If this card battled a monster, after damage calculation: Destroy that monster, and if you do, inflict damage to your opponent equal to its original ATK.

If this Fusion Summoned card is destroyed: Special Summon one Warrior monster from your hand or Deck.

Additionally, the upcoming OCG release of Power of the Elements, which will drop on April 23, includes a handful of new support for Elemental HERO Neos and corresponding cards too that could elevate the HERO archetype even further than its hardcore fans already take it.