Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel free-to-play?

If you have played a mobile Yu-Gi-Oh! game, you know what to expect.

The next iteration of digital Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is here, with Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel shadow dropping on mobile devices on July 6, surprising players with a staggered rollout after months of very little news.

Cross Duel is an entirely unique take on the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! card game format, bringing yet another way for fans to enjoy the franchise to mobile, alongside the likes of Duel Links and Master Duel.

From what Konami has shown, Cross Duel has four players facing off in a free-for-all Duel using an original card battle system that utilizes lanes as a core mechanic. Players will need to use those lanes to strategically summon and manage monsters to attack their opponents, with the added factor of using Spells and Traps to control the eight-turn Duels.

Related: What consoles and platforms is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel playable on?

And, just like with basically every other Yu-Gi-Oh! game available on mobile, the game utilizes a free-to-play model.

Does Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel include microtransactions?

On both Android and iOS, Cross Duel is free to download and players can get a lot of mileage out of just playing the game. But Konami is known for its microtransactions and they are present in the newest Yu-Gi-Oh! game too.

The game doesn’t even hide that it is a Gacha title, calling some of its pulls and banners “Card Gacha” and offering tickets similar to that of Duel Links. Gems can be purchased using real money and then used to try and unlock new cards for your deck. The motion of selecting a card from the banners even emulates a roulette of sorts.