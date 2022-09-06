What consoles and platforms is Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL playable on?

Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL is now available, with players around the world gaining access to a new type of card battle that combines elements from various formats of the franchise.

Much like with Master Duel, CROSS DUEL looks to bring players the classic Yu-Gi-Oh! they know to mobile. Unlike the more traditional approach of the other game, however, CROSS DUEL is taking a famous scene from the anime and turning it into a reality.

The free-to-play title doesn’t utilize a standard or slightly altered format, but rather implements an entirely unique battle system that pits four players against each other in a free-for-all Duel. CROSS DUEL will require players to use three lanes to attack and defend against each opponent, timing their Monster summons, and Spell and Trap card usage over eight turns to try and survive.

With this unique format and form of presentation, Konami is giving fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise a new way to enjoy the card game. It isn’t going to be as widespread as something like Master Duel, however.

Is Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL available on PC and console?

At least to start, CROSS DUEL is going the Duel Links route and only launching on mobile.

The game is currently available to download on Android and iOS devices, utilizing a free-to-play model with microtransactions available. Additional content updates will be pushed live frequently, including more cards to collect, characters to team up with, and raids to clear.

Just like with Duel Links, there is a chance CROSS DUEL could launch for PC in the future if the game builds enough traction, but it is a more action-oriented game compared to the traditional style of Duel Links and Master Duel so the gameplay might not translate as well to non-touchscreen platforms.