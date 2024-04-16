New Yu-Gi-Oh! card could be ‘restricted’ replacement for controversial Maxx ‘C’

Few cards have dominated the conversation across multiple Yu-Gi-Oh! metas like Maxx “C.” And now, Konami might have finally decided to print another version of the roach to combat its high usage in certain areas of the card game.

Multchummy Purulia is a new Level Four Water Monster that was recently shown for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! set The Infinite Forbidden, which won’t be released in the TCG until July. That isn’t a big deal in this case, however, since this card is more important for the Japanese OCG format to see how it stacks up against the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta staple Maxx “C”—which has been banned in the TCG since February 2018.

Get ready for a new roach. Image via Konami

Maxx “C” is a one-card advantage engine as this Monster lets you discard it from your hand to the Graveyard (GY) in exchange for drawing a card each time your opponent Special Summons a Monster themselves. In modern Yu-Gi-Oh!, having this card in your hand puts your opponent on a timer since they either need to strategically shorten their combos or risk giving you more card advantage for the clap back if they can’t finish the duel.

So, while the card is banned in the TCG, it is fully legal in OCG play and Master Duel, meaning you almost always have to deal with Maxx “C.” The card’s usage has only grown since Master Duel was released, almost always sitting at upwards of 90 percent usage in decks at the highest tiers of the digital game—only rivaled by Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring. That’s part of why so many players are interested in Multchummy Purulia.

At a glance, and with no testing, the general consensus on Multchummy Purulia from the TCG audience seems to be that Konami is trying to introduce a more “balanced” version of Maxx “C” that is more situational but still extremely strong. Here is how the card’s effects read, with translations from YGOrganization:

“During the turn you activate this card’s effect, you can only activate 1 ‘Multchummy’ monster effect, not counting this card’s.

If you control no cards (Quick Effect): You can discard this card; apply these effects for the rest of this turn.

Each time your opponent Normal or Special Summons a monster(s) from the hand, immediately draw 1 card.

During the End Phase, if the number of cards in your hand is more than the sum of cards your opponent controls +6, shuffle random cards from your hand into the Deck until equal to that sum.’

What this reads as is a version of Maxx “C” that can only be activated if you control no cards and if your opponent is summoning Monsters from their hand. It does specify that it can be Normal or Special Summons from the hand, whereas Maxx “C” is only Special Summons, but this means you won’t gain an advantage on summons from the Deck or Extra Deck. It also turns Multchummy effects into a once-per-turn, hinting at a potential new archetype built around strong effects releasing in waves through upcoming sets.

At a glance, most players think Multchummy Purulia will only be at its strongest as a going second tool, though that doesn’t stop it from being a near-instant inclusion in most Side Decks. At worst, using this card will replace itself and could potentially net you card advantage in a way that hasn’t been available in the TCG for some time. It’s also a boon for most Water decks and is actually usable as an answer to Floowandereeze where Maxx “C” was not—something that the community outside of Floo players is celebrating.

First they complained about Maxx C, and I did not speak out

Because I didnt special summon.

Then they complained about shifter, and I did not speak out

Because I didn't use the GY

Then they came for me

and there was no yugioh players left to complain for me. -Floo Duelist pic.twitter.com/bwuZcK7l4z — IWishTCG (@IWishTCG) April 14, 2024

As multi-time YCS champion Joshua Schmidt said, Konami “actually exploring the ‘balancing’ Maxx ‘C’ idea” is interesting enough but the actual value of his card is still up for debate until we see it in action. We won’t have to wait long to see it either since The Infinite Forbidden drops in Japan on April 27, and theory-crafting in the TCG has already begun.

Now players likely just have to hope it isn’t rarity upgraded to high heaven when it’s released over here.

