Yu-Gi-Oh! is getting a second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection with even more rare cards

Get ready to double your odds.
Published: Jan 19, 2024 02:25 pm
A look at some cards and packaging for Rarity Collection I.
Photo by Justin Binkowski

One of the most popular Yu-Gi-Oh! products in recent memory is getting a sequel. Konami confirmed today that a second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection will hit store shelves in May with almost twice as many rare cards in each pack. 

Originally released in November as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th-anniversary celebration, the Rarity Collection was an all-foil set that featured 79 of the most popular cards in the entire TCG. Every card was available in seven different rarities, granting players easy access to amazing reprints and allowing collectors to nab some rarity upgrades for their decks and binders. 

The first pack design for the second Rarity Collection.
This is a sequel with some serious improvements. Image via Konami

The 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II will launch on May 24 and keep the same format in that every card in the set will be available in every rarity, including Quarter Century Secret Rares, Prismatic Collector’s Rares, and Prismatic Ultimate Rares. The main change, besides the card list, is that every pack will have three Super Rares, four Ultra Rares, and two Secret Rares. This doubles the number of Ultra and Secret Rares per pack, giving players additional chances to pull what Konami refers to as “luxury” rarities. 

The odds for the set mean each Secret Rare has a one-in-four chance to be a Platinum or Quarter Century Secret Rare. Meanwhile, each Ultra Rare has a one-in-six chance to be a Prismatic Collector’s or Ultimate Rare.

“We’ve cut back on the packaging, so there will be fewer packs you’ll need to open (and fewer foil wrappers to throw away) to get the same number of the cards you’re looking for,” Konami said. “And with double the cards per pack, about two-thirds of packs should have at least one ‘luxury rare’ this time, and around a third should have more than one. You could even get up to SIX ‘luxury rares’ in the same pack, this time around!”

Konami has not confirmed a full set list, but coveted cards like Accesscode Talker and Magicians’ Souls will be featured in this iteration of the Rarity Collection—alongside others like Silent Magician and Silent Swordsman. Other featured cards include Droll & Lock Bird, Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit, Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill, variant arts for I:P Masquerena, Rescue Cat, and Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess, and Visas Starfrost cards, too. 

More information about the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II will be shared in the coming months as the product gets closer to its May 24 TCG release.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.