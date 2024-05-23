One of the biggest Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game sets of 2024 is finally here as the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 is officially available. To celebrate, we’re taking a look at some of the most valuable and expensive cards from the set.

Rarity Collection 2 is the sequel to the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection. It dropped last November and was a major success for Konami—so it’s not surprising to see a quick run back six months later. Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will have the opportunity to cash in on even more rare cards this time because there will be nine cards in each Rarity Collection 2 pack, compared to five from the prequel set, including reprints in the coveted Quarter Century Secret Rare (QCR) printing.

Here’s an early look at the best cards worth money so far in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2.

Most expensive cards in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 (as of May 23, 2024)

Another chance for staples and alt arts in high rarity. Image via Konami

Card Rarity Pre-release price Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess (alternate art) QCR Around $103 I:P Masquerena (alternate art) QCR Around $99 Accesscode Talker QCR Around $79 Crossout Designator QCR Around $65 Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill (alternate art) QCR Around $65 Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon QCR Around $59 Droll & Lock Bird (alternate art) QCR Around $50 D.D. Crow QCR Around $43 Underworld Goddess of the Closed World QCR Around $40 Foolish Burial QCR Around $32 All pre-release price estimates are based on near-mint first-edition copies of the cards on TCGPlayer.com.

As expected, the most valuable cards that players will be chasing after are the Quarter Century Secret Rares. Of the nine cards in each Rarity Collection 2 pack, two are guaranteed to be Secret Rare, and each of those Secret Rares has a one-in-four chance to be either a Platinum Secret Rare or QCR, according to Konami.

Second verse, same as the first? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naturally, the cards worth the most money are expected to be powerful Extra Deck Monsters like Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess, I:P Masquerena, and Accesscode Talker. Many staple hand traps were included in the first Rarity Collection, but the sequel also features some strong options like Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill, Droll & Lock Bird, and D.D. Crow. Several historically popular Spells and Traps like Foolish Burial, Enemy Controller, Solemn Judgment, and Gold Sarcophagus could be highly coveted by certain players.

One big bonus to this type of set is every card can appear in any featured rarity. So, while these Quarter Century Rares will be the talk of the town and ripping apart wallets, lower rarity pulls of the same cards will help players access powerful meta options and other featured reprints.

This article will be updated once Rarity Collection 2 is released and prices fluctuate following the set’s launch.

