Last year, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players were treated to one of the most popular card sets in recent memory with the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection. And now, due to that set’s success, Konami is running it back with an even bigger sequel product in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Konami originally announced the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II on Jan. 19, and Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have been counting down the days until they can crack open those packs ever since. This time around, packs will feature even more high-rarity cards. Here’s everything we know so far about the set and its release date.

What is Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2’s release date?

Yu-Gi-Oh!’s second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is set to be released on May 24, 2024, according to Konami. The first Rarity Collection set was released on Nov. 3, 2023.

Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 card list, so far

Konami has not provided the full card list for the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II yet. We do know, however, that the second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection will feature 79 cards, just like the first version of this set. Unlike the first Rarity Collection, however, the sequel will include more cards per pack (nine as opposed to five), meaning each pack will also contain more Ultra and Secret Rares.

Konami is changing up how the pulls work for this Rarity Collection. Each pack will contain two Secret Rares, four Ultra Rares, and three Super Rares. Each Secret Rare has a one-in-four percent chance to be a Platinum or Quarter Century Secret Rare, while every Ultra Rare has a one-in-six shot at being a new Prismatic-style Collector’s Rare or Ultimate Rare.

Here are the cards we know so far that are expected to be a part of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II:

Accesscode Talker

Magicians’ Souls

Silent Magician

Silent Swordsman

Droll & Lock Bird

Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit

Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill

Fantastical Dragon Phantazmay

Primitive Planet Reichphobia

Primeval Planet Perlereino

Pressured Planet Wraitsoth

Peaceful Planet Calarium

Alternate art I:P Masquerena

Alternate art Rescue Cat

Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess

Purrely

My Friend Purrely

Purrely Pretty Memory

Solemn Judgment

Solemn Warning

Solemn Strike

Book of Moon

Book of Eclipse

Preparation of Rites

Emergency Teleport

Gold Sarcophagus

D.D. Crow

Sauravis, the Ancient and Ascended

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more