Last year, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players were treated to one of the most popular card sets in recent memory with the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection. And now, due to that set’s success, Konami is running it back with an even bigger sequel product in 2024.
Konami originally announced the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II on Jan. 19, and Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have been counting down the days until they can crack open those packs ever since. This time around, packs will feature even more high-rarity cards. Here’s everything we know so far about the set and its release date.
What is Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2’s release date?
Yu-Gi-Oh!’s second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is set to be released on May 24, 2024, according to Konami. The first Rarity Collection set was released on Nov. 3, 2023.
Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 card list, so far
Konami has not provided the full card list for the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II yet. We do know, however, that the second 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection will feature 79 cards, just like the first version of this set. Unlike the first Rarity Collection, however, the sequel will include more cards per pack (nine as opposed to five), meaning each pack will also contain more Ultra and Secret Rares.
Konami is changing up how the pulls work for this Rarity Collection. Each pack will contain two Secret Rares, four Ultra Rares, and three Super Rares. Each Secret Rare has a one-in-four percent chance to be a Platinum or Quarter Century Secret Rare, while every Ultra Rare has a one-in-six shot at being a new Prismatic-style Collector’s Rare or Ultimate Rare.
Here are the cards we know so far that are expected to be a part of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection II:
- Accesscode Talker
- Magicians’ Souls
- Silent Magician
- Silent Swordsman
- Droll & Lock Bird
- Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit
- Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill
- Fantastical Dragon Phantazmay
- Primitive Planet Reichphobia
- Primeval Planet Perlereino
- Pressured Planet Wraitsoth
- Peaceful Planet Calarium
- Alternate art I:P Masquerena
- Alternate art Rescue Cat
- Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess
- Purrely
- My Friend Purrely
- Purrely Pretty Memory
- Solemn Judgment
- Solemn Warning
- Solemn Strike
- Book of Moon
- Book of Eclipse
- Preparation of Rites
- Emergency Teleport
- Gold Sarcophagus
- D.D. Crow
- Sauravis, the Ancient and Ascended