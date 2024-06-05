The M16 assault rifle is one of many unlockable guns in XDefiant, and if you are able to acquire this legendary firearm, it makes sense to have the best M16 build to get the best out of it.

Recommended Videos

Even though the circumstances vary from match to match, for the most part, assault rifles are the go-to for casual and hardcore players. They work across every range and their firepower makes them an easy option to go for.

XDefiant has a bunch of incredibly strong assault rifles—we’re looking at you AK-47 and MCR—but we’re focusing on the M16A4 in its classic burst-fire form.

Best M16 build in XDefiant

Hello, old friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Handstop

Handstop Optics: Reflex

Reflex Precision: Stock

Stock Secondary weapon: 93R

93R Device: Sticky Grenade

The key thing I find with the M16 is its bursts are quite accurate—which comes slightly at the expense of damage output compared to rivals in the category if you miss. As with everything, we can make it better to ensure it doesn’t miss, and when it does, it’s not as costly. Remember, you need to first unlock the M16A4 before we go any further.

The Barrel Extender kicks off our best M16 loadout in XDefiant as it boosts damage at short and medium range. This means as long as the enemy isn’t miles off in the distance, the more shots you land, the greater damage you do—reducing the necessity for all shots to land.

Unlocking the Rapid Fire barrel is more of a late-game task, but it increases the M16’s fire rate by five percent—which is statistically beneficial to the gun’s DPS. As always, I went with the tried and tested Reflex sight as it’s squeaky clean and provides a great visual of the scene in front of you.

For the remaining attachments, the Handstop front rail gives us a handy little recoil boost to compensate for the side effects of the Rapid Fire barrel, plus offers ADS Stability. To conclude this amazing build, we call upon the Precision stock as it boosts both vertical and horizontal recoil.

When all is said and done, our best M16 loadout for XDefiant increases damage, ups the fire rate, and stabilizes ADS, all at the expense of some recoil control—which the M16 possess in waves anyway!

Be sure to check out our best SMG builds too with the Vector, P90, and MP7 proving to be beasts in the category.

