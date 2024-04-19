XDefiant, the first-person shooter from Ubisoft, is full of classic mainstay weapons from the FPS genre that are fully customizable with their own unique attachments, like the favorite submachine gun, the P90.

Recommended Videos

The P90 is an unforgettable weapon in FPS games, thanks in large part to its unique design and reload animation, but also because of its massive magazine and prowess in CQC (close-quarters combat).

Its larger-than-average magazine is the difference-maker in the game, especially if you can out-strafe your opponent. Those extra 15-20 shots can make all the difference in the world if you can master the game’s movement abilities.

Here’s the best way to equip the P90 in XDefiant.

Best P90 build in XDefiant

Big magazine, not-so-big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

XDefiant’s P90 is a dream for players who only know how to hold down the W key, rewarding aggression and precision at close range like no other weapon in the game thus far.

What it severely lacks in range and damage, it makes up for in a large, 50-round magazine and virtually no recoil. But we can fix that a bit by changing up the attachments to help strengthen its weaknesses and accentuate its strengths.

This set of attachments will provide boosts to the P90’s firepower, mobility, and ammo attributes on the surface, with a look at the Detailed Stats page offering a closer peek under the hood as to what’s actually changed.

This P90 will now do 18 damage at up to 22 meters, and 13 damage at up to 29 meters, an increase from 18 meters and 24 meters respectively. You still won’t be able to hold your own against an ACR or M4 at range, but I like this loadout for evening the odds just a tad.

But the main strength of this loadout is it helps make the P90 incredibly mobile—even more so than it already is—with buffs to its sprint out time, ADS time reduction, and even its aim stability, making it incredibly formidable within the game’s objective points in various modes.

Great stats across the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MP7 is the odds-on favorite for SMG players in XDefiant so far, but the P90 has a bigger magazine and better handling overall, which helps level the playing field for those close-quarters fights in the movement-heavy FPS.

Check out the image above for yourself, but I feel like this loadout makes the P90 a force to be reckoned with in XDefiant, especially for fast-paced objective gameplay.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more