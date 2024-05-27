MP7 in XDefiant
Image via Ubisoft, remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
XDefiant

How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant

Love me a good SMG.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 27, 2024 10:59 am

If you’re a tac shooter enthusiast, you may find it hard to resist the “OG” AK-47. But trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out on the lethal MP7 meta in XDefiant

Recommended Videos

The MP7 is one of the game’s best submachine guns (SMG) so far, letting you shred through enemies in close-range battles regardless of the map and mode. It’s a handy weapon to have in your loadout if you prefer fire rate and mobility over everything else. Of course, unlocking it requires you to complete a challenge, so here’s how to get the MP7 in XDefiant

MP7 in XDefiant: How to unlock

To get the MP7 in XDefiant, you need to earn 20 point-blank kills with an SMG

MP7 gun unlock challenge in XDefiant
The MP7 challenge you have to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In case you’re wondering, you can score a point-blank kill by shooting an enemy down at an extremely close range (less than five meters away). You need to gun down enemies at less than five meters 20 times to complete the MP7 challenge and unlock the weapon. 

While SMGs are apt for a point-blank mission in XDefiant, you may find it a bit difficult to get kills at such a range. While you can use any SMG for this, we recommend using the Vector .45 ACP or P90 for this challenge. Unlocking them is quite easy if you enjoy close-range engagements.

Be as aggressive as you can with an SMG for more chances to score point-blank kills. Flank your enemies and take chaotic fights at every opportunity. Movement plays a crucial role in XDefiant, so feel free to jump, crouch, and strafe as you shoot. 

You can view all the XDefiant weapon unlock criteria in the Challenges section under Base > Weapons

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
oni in xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Read Article XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
secondary guns weapons xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
The Times Square map in XDefiant, a downtown block in a city.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
oni in xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Read Article XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
secondary guns weapons xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant secondary weapon tier list
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
The Times Square map in XDefiant, a downtown block in a city.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Mark Rubin shares crucial but obvious XDefiant tip that fans apparently need to hear
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair May 26, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com