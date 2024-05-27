How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant

If you’re a tac shooter enthusiast, you may find it hard to resist the “OG” AK-47. But trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out on the lethal MP7 meta in XDefiant.

The MP7 is one of the game’s best submachine guns (SMG) so far, letting you shred through enemies in close-range battles regardless of the map and mode. It’s a handy weapon to have in your loadout if you prefer fire rate and mobility over everything else. Of course, unlocking it requires you to complete a challenge, so here’s how to get the MP7 in XDefiant.

MP7 in XDefiant: How to unlock

To get the MP7 in XDefiant, you need to earn 20 point-blank kills with an SMG.

The MP7 challenge you have to complete.

In case you’re wondering, you can score a point-blank kill by shooting an enemy down at an extremely close range (less than five meters away). You need to gun down enemies at less than five meters 20 times to complete the MP7 challenge and unlock the weapon.

While SMGs are apt for a point-blank mission in XDefiant, you may find it a bit difficult to get kills at such a range. While you can use any SMG for this, we recommend using the Vector .45 ACP or P90 for this challenge. Unlocking them is quite easy if you enjoy close-range engagements.

Be as aggressive as you can with an SMG for more chances to score point-blank kills. Flank your enemies and take chaotic fights at every opportunity. Movement plays a crucial role in XDefiant, so feel free to jump, crouch, and strafe as you shoot.

You can view all the XDefiant weapon unlock criteria in the Challenges section under Base > Weapons.

