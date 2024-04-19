Fans of old-school, fast-paced, twitchy first-person shooters are having a love affair with XDefiant, Ubisoft’s FPS based in several of its game universes, like Far Cry and Splinter Cell.

There’s a weapon for everybody in XDefiant, but SMG players have a lot of fun options in the game’s earliest days, including the MP7. The classic FPS SMG is one of many strong close-range options, but an early personal favorite among many XDefiant players.

Described as a “quick-handling, high rate-of-fire” SMG, XDefiant’s MP7 “is ideal for flankers who want to get in close and unload a hail of bullets,” according to Ubisoft. This is an apt description and something to keep in mind when you begin to build your MP7 loadout by selecting up to five attachments to equip it with.

Here are the best attachments to use on your MP7 loadout in XDefiant.

Best MP7 build in XDefiant

You know it, you love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Padded

Secondary weapon: M9

M9 Device: Frag Grenade

At the beginning of XDefiant’s life cycle, the MP7 is one of the best options for SMG players in the game, along with the MP5 and P90. Fans of fast, fluid movement in FPS games will enjoy using this SMG in XDefiant’s variety of modes, especially those who are fans of Call of Duty’s new-age feel of quick-paced movement.

The MP7 offers a large magazine, although not quite as big as the P90, which is a positive for several game types. It also has some high mobility to begin with, so that’s something to keep in mind when it comes to necessary sacrifices to make in terms of choosing attachments to help maximize its potential.

I like to use the Reflex Sight, but that can easily be swapped out for another attachment considering the MP7’s iron sights are honestly pretty solid, and different from what you might expect if you’ve used this SMG in other FPS games in the past.

Run and gun with the best of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MP7 struggles at range, so you’ll want to be on the move at all times, playing an oppressive and aggressive playstyle to make sure you’re within range of the enemy. The MP7 is one of my favorite weapons for pushing objectives in a mode like Occupy.

If you use the MP7 to its strengths—like fighting at close range and using its mobility to maneuver in and out of engagements quickly—you’ll find some good success with this loadout.

