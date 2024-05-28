Best attachments and loadout for the AK-47 in XDefiant

The AK-47 has an incredibly high damage potential in XDefiant, though the tougher-to-handle recoil on the base weapon typically encourages beginner players to go with something easier to control.

The game itself lists the AK-47 as a “challenging weapon to use,” combining “best-in-class damage with a low rate of fire and relatively poor handling.” But the juice is worth the squeeze, and if you can slog through the weapon’s levels and get this attachment set equipped to the AK-47, you can turn XDefiant‘s most uncontrollable weapon into its deadliest.

Best AK-47 build in XDefiant

The AK-47 is one of two default assault rifles, alongside the M4A1; it does not need to be unlocked through a base challenge. Here is the optimal attachment build for the AK-47 in XDefiant.

Barrel: Recon Increases minimap visibility range and duration, increases ADS speed, and decreases movement speed.

Recon Front Rail: Superlight Increases ADS speed, increases movement speed, and decreases recoil recovery.

Superlight Rear Grip: Heavy Increases ADS flinch control, and increases horizontal recoil control.

Heavy Stock: Padded Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.

Padded Optic: Reflex

Recoil and firing stability improvements are the primary focus of this build. ADS stability, ADS flinch control, and recoil control all need to be buffed with attachments for the AK-47 to be reliable. Once you do improve the weapon with these attachments, its superior damage output really begins to shine.

The increases to ADS speed are also crucial given the weapon’s slow rate of fire as there aren’t any attachments that increase the firing rate. ADS speed improvements are crucial to winning short-to-medium-range fights.

Best AK-47 loadout in XDefiant

Stay in the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best choices for secondary weapon, device, and faction to pair with the best AK-47 build.

Secondary weapon: 93R pistol The three-burst 93R is the perfect secondary option for chasing an injured opponent around the corner.

93R pistol Device: EMP grenade The EMP is necessary to deal with frustrating abilities like the Intel Suit or the Phantom faction’s shield abilities.

EMP grenade Faction: Libertad The passive and active healing abilities of Libertad couple nicely with the extreme damage-dealing prowess of the perfectly built AK-47.

Libertad

