XDefiant SMG tier list

XDefiant is all about pulse-pounding run-and-gun action. Submachine guns, also called SMGs, are the optimum weapon type if you want to get up close and take enemies down quickly.

SMGs have limits, though. Their range is shorter than assault rifles, and the clip sizes are smaller. You should know which SMG in XDefiant hits the hardest in each category so you can fully make use of this powerful weapon type.

XDefiant submachine gun tier list

At the time of writing, there are only four SMGs in XDefiant, which means this tier list can only have four tiers. SMGs are among the best guns in the game, so it makes sense to forego the D-Tier and keep every weapon here between S and C.

S-Tier XDefiant SMGs

MP7

The king of SMGs. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The MP7 almost feels broken considering how much better it is than its SMG counterparts. Its firepower and mobility are nearly identical to the Vector’s, but it has a significantly larger clip size by SMG standards. The drawback is supposed to be its reduced accuracy, which may be true at longer ranges in comparison with the MP5 and P90, but at the average useful SMG range, any drop in accuracy is hardly noticeable. The end result is an SMG that feels unbelievably strong and primed for the first wave of Ubisoft nerfs.

A-Tier XDefiant SMGs

Vector .45 ACP

Small clip, big damage. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Vector .45 ACP doesn’t have the clip size or range of the MP7, but it does edge out the MP7 to hold the title of highest SMG firepower in XDefiant. That means your enemy is all but guaranteed to go down when you have them in the Vector’s effective range. The small clip size means multiple enemies in a row can be a problem, so make sure you know how to use your secondary, but this gun is a monster when you learn how to work around its shortcomings.

B-Tier XDefiant SMGs

P90

XDefiant’s P90. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The P90 barely edges out the MP5 to avoid having the lowest firepower of any SMG. It trades that lack of power for the highest magazine size on this list. The P90 also has a solid mobility stat, which means it’s a gun you can sprint fast with and take down multiple enemies without needing to reload. This makes the P90 the opposite of guns like the MP7 and Vector .45 ACP, which can be useful, but if you really want a larger magazine size and less firepower, you can always just use an assault rifle.

C-Tier XDefiant SMGs

XDefiant’s starter SMG. Screenshot via Dot Esports

MP5

The MP5, like most other starter weapons in XDefiant, feels well-rounded. That means its weaknesses and strengths are almost the same, since this gun doesn’t do anything particularly badly or well. Its firepower is the lowest of any SMG, but it makes up for that by having the best accuracy. The result is a gun that almost blurs the line between SMGs and assault rifles. You can reliably use this gun at longer ranges than anything else on this list, just don’t expect to hit for the same amount of damage.

