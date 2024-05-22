How to unlock the MCR in XDefiant

XDefiant gives you a wide array of weapons to choose from when you enter battle, but not all of them are immediately available—and the MCR is one of the guns that needs to be unlocked.

Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter has been a long time coming and XDefiant is here to stay, with plans already mapped out for the first year, which will bring additional weapons and Factions into the fray.

For now, though, the task is to unlock all the weapons at launch, and the MCR has a slightly different approach, as we’ve explained below.

XDefiant: How to unlock the MCR

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the MCR Assault Rifle in XDefiant works differently from unlocking other weapons, which you get access to from completing Challenges.

Instead, the MCR is unlocked in XDefiant by reaching level 10 on the season zero battle pass. Leveling up the battle pass can be a time-consuming process but, if you want, you can purchase the Premium Battle Pass Bundle for 1,200 XCoins that adds 12 Tier Skips.

If you choose to purchase only the Premium Battle Pass without the Tier Skips, you’ll immediately be given a Battle Pass XP Booster to help you fly through the battle pass—though it can still take some time.

The best way to level up your battle pass quickly if you want to unlock the MCR is to complete your Daily Challenges for a significant amount of XP. While you’re doing that, you may as well focus on completing some Base Challenges to unlock more weapons and gear, too.

