Should you choose the male or female Rover in Wuthering Waves?

Your journey in Wuthering Waves begins with a crucial choice that affects who the main character of the story is for the rest of the game. This decision is the choice between the male and female Rover.

The Rover is the protagonist within the main storyline, which means you’ll be playing as them throughout the entirety of your journey. This is a big decision to make, so here’s whether you should choose the male or female Rover in Wuthering Waves.

Should you pick the male or female MC in Wuthering Waves?

You can only play as one of them.

The differences between the male and female Rover in Wuthering Waves are purely cosmetic, so you should choose whichever one you like more. The sole differences between the two are what their assigned genders are and how they look, so the choice completely comes down to whichever character appeals to you more overall.

While there are no gameplay benefits to choosing one over the other, the choice you make upon starting the game is permanent. This means you can never choose to play as the other Rover unless you start an entirely new save by switching to a different server region.

If you’re unsure how to decide between the two, you might consider which voice actor you like better, which outfit you think is cooler, and what gender you want to play. I personally went with the female Rover since her look seemed a bit more unique and detailed overall, but both options are really well done.

Although the Rover is the main character in the Wuthering Waves storyline, you’ll likely spend most of your time playing as other more powerful characters. You can grab a free five-star character, pull for powerful units like Jiyan, and otherwise expand your roster to include far better units than the Rover.

The only times you’ll really be dealing with the Rover are special cutscenes, major story moments, and potentially some major boss battles. Otherwise, your team and the characters you play are entirely up to you, which means there’s a good chance the Rover won’t be one of your main units.

You have to choose between them before your journey begins.

If you’re familiar with other games of a similar style, you likely have a solid understanding of how this choice impacts the game overall. The Rover is Wuthering Waves‘ version of a main character like the Traveler in Genshin Impact, the Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail, and other such recruits in gacha games. Just choose whatever feels right for you since there are no differences beyond appearance.

