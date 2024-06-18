Forgot password
Wuthering Waves attack against Prism Heart
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves

How to find and defeat Prism Heart in Wuthering Waves

A surprisingly mighty foe.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Jun 18, 2024 08:30 am

In Wuthering Waves, you face off against giant apes and hellish motorbike gang leaders, but to everyone’s surprise, one of the game’s bigger threats is a group of red, spiky spheres known as Prism Heart.

Though most Tacet Discords are a walk in the part, Wuthering Waves has a set of Elite Enemies spread throughout the map. If you feel like taking on a challenge, then finding and beating each of them should more than suffice. Among these challenges, the one surprisingly most challenging is the boss battle against four Prism Hearts. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and defeat the Prism Hearts in Wuthering Waves.

Prism Heart location in Wuthering Waves

Prism Heart wuthering waves location
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Prism Heart in Wuthering Waves, fast travel to the Resonance Nexus west of the Forbidden Forest in the Dim Forest area. This is west of where you first fight the Giant Banyan in the toxic, giant tree. When you spawn, make your way southeast until you spot four red spiky spheres in the open field.

How to defeat Prism Heart in Wuthering Waves

Prism Heart wuthering waves boss battle
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prism Heart is a level 90 Elite Enemy in Wuthering Waves. They will always be at level 90, regardless of your SOL3 Phase Level.

This band of four Prisms can be tough to beat, especially because they can easily outnumber you. Assemble your best team with your strongest Resonators to stand a chance against these formidable opponents.

The easiest way to beat them is to outlevel them and optimize each five-star character you own, like Yinlin. That said, getting to level 90 with the content available before the 1.1 update is a grind. I’ve devised a strategy to beat this fight against Prism Heart in Wuthering Waves, even if you’re low-level:

  1. Lure every Prism Heart slightly down the hill and jump above them until they lose track of you.
  2. By now, you should have the higher ground and look at all four Prism Hearts below you.
  3. Next, approach one of the Prism Hearts to draw their attention. Make sure to walk slowly instead of sprinting to avoid aggroing all four.
  4. Take care of this Prism Heart individually. Use single-target attacks and make sure to dodge their offensive counterattacks.
  5. When you’re done with one of the Prism Hearts, lure the next. Repeat this strategy until you’ve beaten them all.

When you defeat all four Prism Hearts, you get the Prism Party trophy and this beast’s respective Echo.

