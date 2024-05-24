How to unlock next Ascension at SOL3 Phase 3 in Wuthering Waves

Ascending your characters is one of the primary ways to become stronger in Wuthering Waves, but there are plenty of steps you need to take before unlocking the next Ascension level at SOL3 Phase Three.

When your favorite character ascends, they increase the maximum level cap they can reach at a given moment. But there are certain resources you need to find and plenty of Shell Credits you’ll have to dish out to ensure all of your party members are reaching their absolute highest potential.

If you’re stuck trying to unlock your next Ascension level at SOL3 Phase Three, here are the only ways to progress with your characters in Wuthering Waves.

Unlocking Ascension at SOL3 Phase Three in Wuthering Waves

Take it to the next level.

To unlock your character’s next Ascension at SOL3 Phase Three, you’ll need to reach the next Union Level threshold for your account. Your SOL3 Phase is increased through your Union Level, with your phase being increased by one per 10 Union Levels.

Once you’ve reached levels 20, 40, and 60, however, you’ll need to complete a Phase Ascension quest to allow yourself to increase your max Union Level. If you don’t complete the corresponding Phase Ascension quest, you won’t be able to raise your Union Level beyond the cap, even if you complete more quests.

SOL3 Phase Three Ascension quest

Once you’ve reached level 20, you’ll be given a task to head to the Nexus Beacon in Jinzhou. After fast traveling to the Nexus Beacon, there will be a nearby gate that will teleport you to a trial arena where you’ll have to defeat a plethora of different enemies before finally returning to the world with your SOL3 Phase increased to three.

