How to complete Crownless? in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves gets an extra surge of content with the Second Coming of Solaris event, which means you’ll be visiting Maqi every day.

Unless you were interested in finding all Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves, you probably stayed away from the Pioneer Association building in Wuthering Waves. But now, it seems like you must run every quest from the Second Coming of Solaris through Maqi, the Association’s receptionist. Every day, you show up at her desk asking what needs delivering. In Crownless?, she has a bit of a vague request. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete The Crownless One, and the rewards you can get.

How to start Crownless? in Wuthering Waves

Thanks, stranger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Crownless? in Wuthering Waves, complete the first two main story quests and reach Union level 14. This unlocks the Second Coming of Solaris event and side quests. Then, speak with Maqi in the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou City. When you do, Maqi assigns you a quest called “The Crownless One” or “The Crownless” depending on which menu you’re on.

How to complete The Crownless One in Wuthering Waves

Here’s the Crownless One. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Crownless?, you must bring Maqi the reward that drops from beating The Crownless in Wuthering Waves: An LF Whisperin Core. This is the same material you use to upgrade your weapons and Resonators early in the game.

The Crownless is a boss you can face in Huanglong, the Stone Pile Plain, and the Central Plains. It’s resistant to Havoc damage, so avoid bringing a team of characters with that skill.

You can skip the trip and boss fight altogether by speaking to Maqi once again once you’ve accepted the quest. A new dialogue option appears, prompting you to ask Maqi for a Hint on The Crownless One.

After that, Xianchen, an adventurer behind you, gets a light-blue quest marker above her head. It turns out she’s a fan of the novel The Second Coming of Solaris and wants to help you with your task. Speak to her to get an LF Whisperin Core for free.

The last step to complete Crownless? is to report to Maqi, turn in the LF Whisperin Core, and claim your rewards.

Rewards for completing Crownless? in Wuthering Waves

You get 60 Astrite, four Advanced Sealed Tubes, and 30,000 Shell Credits for completing this side quest.

Need help with other Second Coming of Solaris quests? Check out our Mithril and Unforgettable Dishes guides and claim all the rewards from this event..

