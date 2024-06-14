Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris – All tasks and rewards

Among the Wuthering Waves events, the Second Coming of Solaris is the latest one to hit the shelves, and it has solid rewards for simple tasks.

Recommended Videos

The Second Coming of Solaris in Wuthering Waves is a best-selling book by a member of the New Federation, Karl. The best-seller contains details about the history and geography of Huanglong, and now, the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou is adapting the game based on it.

As you’re a seasoned veteran exploring the lands, the developers rely on you to bring them real-life objectives and help them get creative inspiration for their projects. Here is everything you need to know about the Second Coming of Solaris tasks and the rewards.

All Second Coming of Solaris tasks and rewards in Wuthering Waves, listed

Maqi needs your help! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Second Coming of Solaris quest in Wuthering Waves, you need to visit Maqi, who is the front desk receptionist at the Pioneer Association located on the west side of Jinzhou city, and talk to her about the quest. You need to reach at least Union Level 14 and complete the first and second main quests to be able to see this challenge.

The Pioneer Association is the treasure trove for all adventurers seeking data on their exploration progression, and it also helps you get titles such as the Hardworking Pioneer II.

Maqi gives you hints every day about new items to bring to her, and she rewards you handsomely for helping her and the developers out.

Day one – Specialty Drinks

Local tea is a popular delight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you meet with Maqi, you can ask her about the Specialty Drinks side quest, in which she reveals she needs local drinks from the city. Upon asking for more leads, she tells you to go to Ganxue and the Souvenir shop, located at the bottom level of Jinzhou city. After talking with Ganxue, she gives you a sample of tea.

Now, return to Maqi and bring the tea with you to get rewards such as 60 Astrite, four Advanced Resonance Potions, and five Medium Energy Cores.

Day two – Sea of Flowers in the Valley

The next day, Maqi talks about the Sea of Flowers, and, pressing her further, reveals she wants you to go to Bogu’s Arbor and meet Grandma Lin. Bogu’s Arbor is located straight across from the Souvenir shop. After talking with Grandma Lin, she gives you the Iris flower that Verina had dropped in her shop.

After you submit the Iris flower to the receptionist, you receive 60 Astrite, four Advanced Energy Cores, and 30,000 Shell Credits.

Day three – Golden Insect

Rewards: 60 Astrite, four Advanced Sealed Tube, and five Medium Resonance Potion.

Day four – Crownless?

Rewards: 60 Astrite, four Advanced Resonance Potions, and 30,000 Shell Credits.

Day five – Unforgettable dishes

Rewards: 60 Astrite, four Advanced Energy Core, and five Medium Sealed Tube.

Day six – Mithril

Rewards: 60 Astrite, four Advanced Sealed Tube, and 30,000 Shell Credits.

Day seven – Burning Jade of Light

Rewards: 60 Astrite, four Advanced Resonance Potions, and five Medium Sealed Tube.

We’ll update the guide as new quests come out every day. Make sure to complete all of them by June 27, 2024, before the limited-time event ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy