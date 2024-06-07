Yinlin holding a sonance casket in wuwa
Images via Kuro games. Remixed by Dot Esports.
Wuthering Waves

All Sonance Casket locations in Wuthering Waves

Gotta collect 'em all!
Hayley Andrews
Published: Jun 7, 2024 01:22 am

There are 126 Sonance Caskets for you to find across Huanglong in Wuthering Waves. Some are easy to find, while others may require a bit of climbing, exploring, or problem-solving.

To make collecting the Sonance Caskets easier, I’ve broken down their locations into nine regions, which should make finding them more manageable.

All 126 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

All Jinzhou Sonance Caskets

all nine sonance casket locations wuthering waves
Jinzhou is a maze. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.
NumberLocation
OneClimb to the very top of the tallest building. There is a trial that takes you there as well.
TwoOn top of the temple, inside a circular cutout in the wall.
ThreeBeneath the bridge along one of the beams. Use your glider to get there.
FourOn top of the building, close to the Relic Merchant (this is where you turn in your Sonance Caskets).
FiveAt the very top of the nexus. Jump from the Library roof, use your glider, and grapple to get to it.
SixFloating in the air. Break the gold-streaked boulder to open a wind stream. Use your glider to fly up towards it.
SevenOn top of the building, inside a glowing circle.
EightAt the edge of the waterfall on a rock.
NineOn top of the shrine building.

All Gorge of Spirits Sonance Caskets

All 23 sonance casket locations in central plains wuwa
They’re both on the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.
NumberLocation
OneThis is in the dragon’s mouth. You can get here by jumping off the cliff closest to the Momento Square beacon and gliding down into the dragon’s mouth. Or you can land on his whisker and glide into his mouth.
TwoThis is on top of the dragon’s head. Behind the dragon is another set of cliffs (Clouded Cliffs) with a guard tower. You can jump anywhere from this location and glide down to his head while aiming for the casket.

All Central Plains Sonance Caskets

All 23 sonance casket locations in central plains wuwa
There are so many in this region. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.
NumberLocation
OneOn top of the tent at Deerslumber Lake.
TwoBeneath a tree branch close to Loong’d Gaze suburbs.
ThreeAt the top of a cliff on a giant rock.
FourOn a cliff close to Jinzhou’s western bridge.
FiveAt the top of the cliffs northwest of the Yeming Slide beacon.
SixOn the cliffs beside the big waterfalls
SevenUnder the tree branch at the very top of the Taoyuan Vale cliff.
EightFloating off the edge of the cliffs at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it.
NineIn the middle of the pond at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it.
10Under a canopy behind a building.
11On top of a big rock at the top of a cliff close to the water.
12Floating in the air off the cliffs. You’ll need to use the tower or a high vantage point to jump off and glide down to get the casket.
13On the cliffs southeast of the Tiderise Cliff beacon.
14At the top of the tallest cliff. You have to jump from below the casket to reach it.
15On a chair on the cliffs behind the Tower of Adversity.
16Floating in the middle of the water. You need to use a high vantage point to glide to it.
17On the rockside beside a house west of the beacon.
18On the mountain next to the nexus beacon.
19Floating in the air near Qichi village. Jump from the highest vantage point to glide to this casket.
20Floating in the air. Use the flobble to get to bounce in the air and get it.
21Inside a large hollow tree trunk near an air pocket.
22At the top of the air pocket.
23In the caves below the Central Plains beacon.

All Tiger’s Maw and Wuming Bay Sonance Caskets

Ass 12 sonance casket locations in tigers maw and wuming bay mapped wuwa
There are some great views in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.
NumberLocation
OneAbove a tree in the middle of the valley. You must climb the cliffs on either side, jump off, and glide to the casket.
TwoIt’s inside a spikey circle. To access the casket, you must find the two Corroders and destroy the circle.
ThreeAt the top of the bridge, on one of the beams.
FourOn a little rock near the water.
FiveIt’s at the top of a broken bridge. You’ll need to climb to the highest location and glide to get it.
SixAt the top of the Remnant Residence building.
SevenOn a thin branch of an old tree north of Remnant Residence.
EightAt the edge of the cliffs east of the Wuming Bay beacon, close to the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge.
NineInside a drain pipe near the Impermanence Heron Tactical Hologram. You’ll need to jump off the surrounding cliffs and glide down inside the pipe.
10At the top of a broken pillar in a little pond.
11At the edge of the cliffs north of the beacon. Once you’ve found 10, you can head north past the shade, up the mountainside, and you’ll find the casket at the very top.
12On top of the lighthouse east of the Huanglong Wuming Bay beacon. You can get to this casket by jumping and gliding off the cliffs of location 11. You have enough stamina to reach this location.

All Port City of Guixu Sonance Caskets

  • We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Dim Forest Sonance Caskets

  • We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Whining Aix’s Mire Sonance Caskets

  • We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Desorock Highland Sonance Caskets

  • We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Norfall Barrens Sonance Caskets

  • We are adding details on these as we find them.

Where to exchange the Sonance Caskets: Casket Delivery

Jinzhou with arrow pointing to relic merchant in wuwa
You need to submit more caskets at every level. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

In Wuthering Waves, you can exchange Sonance Caskets at the Relic Merchant, Chenpi, in Jinzhou for rewards. When you zoom in on the map of Jinzhou, you can find the Chenpi by his icon (it looks a bit like a little robot).

You can only exchange Sonance Caskets ten times, but every submission level requires more Sonance Caskets. The rewards are generally greater at every level. There are 126 Sonance Caskets, but you only need to find 115 to claim all the Sonance Casket rewards.

LevelNumber of CasketsExchange rewards
OneOne– 50 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
TwoThree– 60 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
ThreeSix– 60 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
FourNine– 60 Astrite.
– One Wuthercake Recipe.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
Five12– 100 Astrite.
– One Rover’s Waveband.
– Three Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Three Advanced Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.
Six12– 50 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
Seven16– 50 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
Eight16– 100 Astrite.
– One Rover’s Waveband.
– Three Premium Resonance Potions.
– Three Premium Energy Cores.
– 30,000 Shell Credits.
Nine20– 50 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Premium Resonance Potions.
– Two Premium Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.
1020– 50 Astrite.
– One Crispy Sqaub Recipe.
– Two Premium Resonance Potions.
– Two Premium Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.
