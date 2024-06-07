All Sonance Casket locations in Wuthering Waves

There are 126 Sonance Caskets for you to find across Huanglong in Wuthering Waves. Some are easy to find, while others may require a bit of climbing, exploring, or problem-solving.
To make collecting the Sonance Caskets easier, I’ve broken down their locations into nine regions, which should make finding them more manageable.
- All 126 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves
- All Jinzhou Sonance Caskets
- All Gorge of Spirits Sonance Caskets
- All Central Plains Sonance Caskets
- All Tiger’s Maw and Wuming Bay Sonance Caskets
- All Port City of Guixu Sonance Caskets
- All Dim Forest Sonance Caskets
- All Whining Aix’s Mire Sonance Caskets
- All Desorock Highland Sonance Caskets
- All Norfall Barrens Sonance Caskets
- Where to exchange the Sonance Caskets: Casket Delivery
All 126 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves
All Jinzhou Sonance Caskets
|Number
|Location
|One
|Climb to the very top of the tallest building. There is a trial that takes you there as well.
|Two
|On top of the temple, inside a circular cutout in the wall.
|Three
|Beneath the bridge along one of the beams. Use your glider to get there.
|Four
|On top of the building, close to the Relic Merchant (this is where you turn in your Sonance Caskets).
|Five
|At the very top of the nexus. Jump from the Library roof, use your glider, and grapple to get to it.
|Six
|Floating in the air. Break the gold-streaked boulder to open a wind stream. Use your glider to fly up towards it.
|Seven
|On top of the building, inside a glowing circle.
|Eight
|At the edge of the waterfall on a rock.
|Nine
|On top of the shrine building.
All Gorge of Spirits Sonance Caskets
|Number
|Location
|One
|This is in the dragon’s mouth. You can get here by jumping off the cliff closest to the Momento Square beacon and gliding down into the dragon’s mouth. Or you can land on his whisker and glide into his mouth.
|Two
|This is on top of the dragon’s head. Behind the dragon is another set of cliffs (Clouded Cliffs) with a guard tower. You can jump anywhere from this location and glide down to his head while aiming for the casket.
All Central Plains Sonance Caskets
|Number
|Location
|One
|On top of the tent at Deerslumber Lake.
|Two
|Beneath a tree branch close to Loong’d Gaze suburbs.
|Three
|At the top of a cliff on a giant rock.
|Four
|On a cliff close to Jinzhou’s western bridge.
|Five
|At the top of the cliffs northwest of the Yeming Slide beacon.
|Six
|On the cliffs beside the big waterfalls
|Seven
|Under the tree branch at the very top of the Taoyuan Vale cliff.
|Eight
|Floating off the edge of the cliffs at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it.
|Nine
|In the middle of the pond at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it.
|10
|Under a canopy behind a building.
|
|11
|On top of a big rock at the top of a cliff close to the water.
|12
|Floating in the air off the cliffs. You’ll need to use the tower or a high vantage point to jump off and glide down to get the casket.
|13
|On the cliffs southeast of the Tiderise Cliff beacon.
|14
|At the top of the tallest cliff. You have to jump from below the casket to reach it.
|15
|On a chair on the cliffs behind the Tower of Adversity.
|16
|Floating in the middle of the water. You need to use a high vantage point to glide to it.
|17
|On the rockside beside a house west of the beacon.
|18
|On the mountain next to the nexus beacon.
|19
|Floating in the air near Qichi village. Jump from the highest vantage point to glide to this casket.
|20
|Floating in the air. Use the flobble to get to bounce in the air and get it.
|21
|Inside a large hollow tree trunk near an air pocket.
|22
|At the top of the air pocket.
|23
|In the caves below the Central Plains beacon.
All Tiger’s Maw and Wuming Bay Sonance Caskets
|Number
|Location
|One
|Above a tree in the middle of the valley. You must climb the cliffs on either side, jump off, and glide to the casket.
|Two
|It’s inside a spikey circle. To access the casket, you must find the two Corroders and destroy the circle.
|Three
|At the top of the bridge, on one of the beams.
|Four
|On a little rock near the water.
|Five
|It’s at the top of a broken bridge. You’ll need to climb to the highest location and glide to get it.
|Six
|At the top of the Remnant Residence building.
|Seven
|On a thin branch of an old tree north of Remnant Residence.
|Eight
|At the edge of the cliffs east of the Wuming Bay beacon, close to the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge.
|Nine
|Inside a drain pipe near the Impermanence Heron Tactical Hologram. You’ll need to jump off the surrounding cliffs and glide down inside the pipe.
|10
|At the top of a broken pillar in a little pond.
|11
|At the edge of the cliffs north of the beacon. Once you’ve found 10, you can head north past the shade, up the mountainside, and you’ll find the casket at the very top.
|12
|On top of the lighthouse east of the Huanglong Wuming Bay beacon. You can get to this casket by jumping and gliding off the cliffs of location 11. You have enough stamina to reach this location.
All Port City of Guixu Sonance Caskets
- We are adding details on these as we find them.
All Dim Forest Sonance Caskets
- We are adding details on these as we find them.
All Whining Aix’s Mire Sonance Caskets
- We are adding details on these as we find them.
All Desorock Highland Sonance Caskets
- We are adding details on these as we find them.
All Norfall Barrens Sonance Caskets
- We are adding details on these as we find them.
Where to exchange the Sonance Caskets: Casket Delivery
In Wuthering Waves, you can exchange Sonance Caskets at the Relic Merchant, Chenpi, in Jinzhou for rewards. When you zoom in on the map of Jinzhou, you can find the Chenpi by his icon (it looks a bit like a little robot).
You can only exchange Sonance Caskets ten times, but every submission level requires more Sonance Caskets. The rewards are generally greater at every level. There are 126 Sonance Caskets, but you only need to find 115 to claim all the Sonance Casket rewards.
|Level
|Number of Caskets
|Exchange rewards
|One
|One
|– 50 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Two
|Three
|– 60 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Three
|Six
|– 60 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Four
|Nine
|– 60 Astrite.
– One Wuthercake Recipe.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Five
|12
|– 100 Astrite.
– One Rover’s Waveband.
– Three Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Three Advanced Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.
|Six
|12
|– 50 Astrite.
– One Lustrous Tide.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Seven
|16
|– 50 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.
– Two Advanced Energy Cores.
– 10,000 Shell Credits.
|Eight
|16
|– 100 Astrite.
– One Rover’s Waveband.
– Three Premium Resonance Potions.
– Three Premium Energy Cores.
– 30,000 Shell Credits.
|Nine
|20
|– 50 Astrite.
– One Mysterious Code.
– Two Premium Resonance Potions.
– Two Premium Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.
|10
|20
|– 50 Astrite.
– One Crispy Sqaub Recipe.
– Two Premium Resonance Potions.
– Two Premium Energy Cores.
– 20,000 Shell Credits.