All Sonance Casket locations in Wuthering Waves

There are 126 Sonance Caskets for you to find across Huanglong in Wuthering Waves. Some are easy to find, while others may require a bit of climbing, exploring, or problem-solving.

To make collecting the Sonance Caskets easier, I’ve broken down their locations into nine regions, which should make finding them more manageable.

All 126 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

All Jinzhou Sonance Caskets

Jinzhou is a maze. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Number Location One Climb to the very top of the tallest building. There is a trial that takes you there as well. Two On top of the temple, inside a circular cutout in the wall. Three Beneath the bridge along one of the beams. Use your glider to get there. Four On top of the building, close to the Relic Merchant (this is where you turn in your Sonance Caskets). Five At the very top of the nexus. Jump from the Library roof, use your glider, and grapple to get to it. Six Floating in the air. Break the gold-streaked boulder to open a wind stream. Use your glider to fly up towards it. Seven On top of the building, inside a glowing circle. Eight At the edge of the waterfall on a rock. Nine On top of the shrine building.

All Gorge of Spirits Sonance Caskets

They’re both on the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Number Location One This is in the dragon’s mouth. You can get here by jumping off the cliff closest to the Momento Square beacon and gliding down into the dragon’s mouth. Or you can land on his whisker and glide into his mouth. Two This is on top of the dragon’s head. Behind the dragon is another set of cliffs (Clouded Cliffs) with a guard tower. You can jump anywhere from this location and glide down to his head while aiming for the casket.

All Central Plains Sonance Caskets

There are so many in this region. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Number Location One On top of the tent at Deerslumber Lake. Two Beneath a tree branch close to Loong’d Gaze suburbs. Three At the top of a cliff on a giant rock. Four On a cliff close to Jinzhou’s western bridge. Five At the top of the cliffs northwest of the Yeming Slide beacon. Six On the cliffs beside the big waterfalls Seven Under the tree branch at the very top of the Taoyuan Vale cliff. Eight Floating off the edge of the cliffs at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it. Nine In the middle of the pond at Gubei Pass. You’ll need to use your Glider to reach it. 10 Under a canopy behind a building. 11 On top of a big rock at the top of a cliff close to the water. 12 Floating in the air off the cliffs. You’ll need to use the tower or a high vantage point to jump off and glide down to get the casket. 13 On the cliffs southeast of the Tiderise Cliff beacon. 14 At the top of the tallest cliff. You have to jump from below the casket to reach it. 15 On a chair on the cliffs behind the Tower of Adversity. 16 Floating in the middle of the water. You need to use a high vantage point to glide to it. 17 On the rockside beside a house west of the beacon. 18 On the mountain next to the nexus beacon. 19 Floating in the air near Qichi village. Jump from the highest vantage point to glide to this casket. 20 Floating in the air. Use the flobble to get to bounce in the air and get it. 21 Inside a large hollow tree trunk near an air pocket. 22 At the top of the air pocket. 23 In the caves below the Central Plains beacon.

All Tiger’s Maw and Wuming Bay Sonance Caskets

There are some great views in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Number Location One Above a tree in the middle of the valley. You must climb the cliffs on either side, jump off, and glide to the casket. Two It’s inside a spikey circle. To access the casket, you must find the two Corroders and destroy the circle. Three At the top of the bridge, on one of the beams. Four On a little rock near the water. Five It’s at the top of a broken bridge. You’ll need to climb to the highest location and glide to get it. Six At the top of the Remnant Residence building. Seven On a thin branch of an old tree north of Remnant Residence. Eight At the edge of the cliffs east of the Wuming Bay beacon, close to the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge. Nine Inside a drain pipe near the Impermanence Heron Tactical Hologram. You’ll need to jump off the surrounding cliffs and glide down inside the pipe. 10 At the top of a broken pillar in a little pond. 11 At the edge of the cliffs north of the beacon. Once you’ve found 10, you can head north past the shade, up the mountainside, and you’ll find the casket at the very top. 12 On top of the lighthouse east of the Huanglong Wuming Bay beacon. You can get to this casket by jumping and gliding off the cliffs of location 11. You have enough stamina to reach this location.

All Port City of Guixu Sonance Caskets

We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Dim Forest Sonance Caskets

We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Whining Aix’s Mire Sonance Caskets

We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Desorock Highland Sonance Caskets

We are adding details on these as we find them.

All Norfall Barrens Sonance Caskets

We are adding details on these as we find them.

Where to exchange the Sonance Caskets: Casket Delivery

You need to submit more caskets at every level. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

In Wuthering Waves, you can exchange Sonance Caskets at the Relic Merchant, Chenpi, in Jinzhou for rewards. When you zoom in on the map of Jinzhou, you can find the Chenpi by his icon (it looks a bit like a little robot).

You can only exchange Sonance Caskets ten times, but every submission level requires more Sonance Caskets. The rewards are generally greater at every level. There are 126 Sonance Caskets, but you only need to find 115 to claim all the Sonance Casket rewards.

Level Number of Caskets Exchange rewards One One – 50 Astrite.

– One Lustrous Tide.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Two Three – 60 Astrite.

– One Lustrous Tide.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Three Six – 60 Astrite.

– One Mysterious Code.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Four Nine – 60 Astrite.

– One Wuthercake Recipe.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Five 12 – 100 Astrite.

– One Rover’s Waveband.

– Three Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Three Advanced Energy Cores.

– 20,000 Shell Credits. Six 12 – 50 Astrite.

– One Lustrous Tide.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Seven 16 – 50 Astrite.

– One Mysterious Code.

– Two Advanced Resonance Potions.

– Two Advanced Energy Cores.

– 10,000 Shell Credits. Eight 16 – 100 Astrite.

– One Rover’s Waveband.

– Three Premium Resonance Potions.

– Three Premium Energy Cores.

– 30,000 Shell Credits. Nine 20 – 50 Astrite.

– One Mysterious Code.

– Two Premium Resonance Potions.

– Two Premium Energy Cores.

– 20,000 Shell Credits. 10 20 – 50 Astrite.

– One Crispy Sqaub Recipe.

– Two Premium Resonance Potions.

– Two Premium Energy Cores.

– 20,000 Shell Credits.

