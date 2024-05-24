How to find 3 Crests in Resonant Tower in the Tower of Adversity Stable Zone – Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves isn’t a Soulslike by any means. That said, you can find a couple of challenges to test your skill in the Tower of Adversity.

Recommended Videos

If you want to truly test how effectively you can take down horde after horde of enemies in Wuthering Waves, then the Tower of Adversity is the place to go. Unlocking and claiming all the rewards for this challenging arena isn’t easy, though. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Tower of Adversity and get three crests in the Resonant Tower.

How to unlock Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

Quest selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the Tower of Adversity challenges in Wuthering Waves, complete the main quest Clashing Blades at Union level 14. You get it after completing a side quest called Alone in the Abyss, which you’ll find in your quest log under Tutorial Quests. Track it to head to the correct destination.

How to get 3 Crests in Resonant Tower in the Tower of Adversity Stable Zone in Wuthering Waves

Tap the Crystal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the Tower of Adversity

Head to the designated location and speak with Sanhua to hear about the Tower of Adversity nearby. Then, meet up with Sanhua outside the Tower of Adversity, west of where you first ran into her. After you speak with her, the Tower of Adversity unlocks.

Interact with the yellow door and select Enter the Tower of Adversity. Select Stable Zone and click the cyan crystal that says “0/12.” The zero out of 12 sign indicates you currently have zero out of twelve Crests. Each time you complete a challenge from the Stable Zone: Resonant Tower in Wuthering Waves, you have a chance to get three Crests from the challenge goals.

Get three Crests in Resonant Tower

The first challenge requires you to beat four level 35 Exiles. If you clear the challenge with at least 90 seconds left, you get three Crests for this challenge alone. While you can go for any challenge in the Resonant Tower to try and get three Crests, it only gets harder from here, so this is the easiest way to get them.

Select this first challenge and assemble a team with your best three characters. After you’ve completed it, you’ve got three Crests in the Resonant Tower. Speak with Sanhua outside to complete this tutorial quest and claim your rewards from the Milestones tab.

Claim your rewards

For completing the Alone in the Abyss quest, you get 150 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Medium Sealed tubes, and 10000 Shell Credits. Plus, the Milestone rewards you with 100 Union EXP and two basic potions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more