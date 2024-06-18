Through the Second Coming of Solaris event, Wuthering Waves seems to be testing whether you remember how to do anything besides fighting Tacet Discords and gushing over every five-star character.

Recommended Videos

By now, you’ve probably mastered your best builds, best teams, and combat strategies in Wuthering Waves. That said, chances are that you’ve completely forgotten how non-combat mechanics like cooking and mining work. If you’re dead-set on completing every side quest in the Second Coming of Solaris, then you must start and complete Mithril in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Mithril in Wuthering Waves

Just Mithril. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Mithril side quest in Wuthering Waves, make sure you’ve reached Union level 14 and completed the first two main quests of the game. This unlocks the Second Coming of Solaris event and side quests.

Once you have met these requirements, head to the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou city. Here, speak with Maqi, the front desk receptionist. Maqi gives you all the hints about the Mithril side quest.

How to complete Mithril in Wuthering Waves

Give me a hand, Maqi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to complete Mithril in Wuthering Waves is to speak with Maqi again after accepting the side quest and asking for clues. This unlocks an optional objective to visit Fuyan, the owner of Huaipu Mining Firm, located in Jinzhou city.

His shop is located opposite Grandma Lin’s flower shop in Jinzhou. Fuyan is a mineral expert and gives you a Lampylumen Mineral, which serves as the Mithril sample you need.

All you need to do is take it back to Maqi to complete Mithril in Wuthering Waves.

If, for any reason, you happen to lose the Lampylumen Mineral Fuyan gives you, there’s a second way to get it: Through combat.

In the Tiger’s Maw Mine, located south of Jinzhou, descend to the bottom of the mine with the elevator or by gliding. As you venture deeper, look for an icy ramp leading further into the mines. Follow this path through the icy cavern, and eventually, you should reach the Lampylumen Myriad’s boss arena.

This giant, insect-like Glacio monster poses a significant challenge with its unique attacks, such as disappearing and reappearing, airborne assaults, and freezing abilities. That said, if you manage to defeat it, you get the Lampylumen mineral.

Rewards for Completing Mithril in Wuthering Waves

Return to the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou city after you get the Lampylumen mineral in Wuthering Waves. Submit the mineral sample to Maqi to complete the quest.

She rewards your efforts with 60 Astrite, four Advanced Sealed Tubes, and 30,000 Shell Credits.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy