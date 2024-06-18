The Second Coming of Solaris event has arrived in Wuthering Waves, and with it, it has brought fun side quests like Unforgettable Dishes.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been too busy trying to pull Yinlin to worry about cooking in Wuthering Waves. Unfortunately, it seems Kuro Games is aware we’re ignoring the cooking mechanic altogether and invites us to sharpen our knives in Unforgettable Dishes. In this guide, I’ll walk you through every step of this quest.

How to start Unforgettable Dishes in Wuthering Waves

Meet up with Maqi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Unforgettable Dishes in WuWa, head over to the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou. Fast travel to the Resonance Beacon near the Pioneer Association office after the daily server reset. Once there, look for Maqi. Interacting with her will initiate the quest.

She gives you the necessary lore and clues about the Day Five event quest in Wuthering Waves, setting you on your path to becoming a master chef.

How to complete Unforgettable Dishes in Wuthering Waves

A bit of help, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the quest, cook one of the unforgettable dishes and return it to Maqi in Wuthering Waves.

If you find yourself unsure about which dishes qualify, don’t hesitate to ask Maqi for extra clues. This will trigger an optional objective to speak with the cook Panhua, who can give you the necessary dish if you’re struggling.

Unforgettable dishes

Panhua’s here to help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, you must prepare a series of specific dishes. The dishes you can cook to complete Unforgettable Dishes and their ingredients are as follows:

Milky Soup , which requires Milk and Vegetables.

, which requires Milk and Vegetables. Jinzhou Stew , which requires Meat and Vegetables.

, which requires Meat and Vegetables. Lemon-Braised Pork , which requires Pork and Lemon.

, which requires Pork and Lemon. Kudzu Congee, which requires Rice and Kudzu.

which requires Rice and Kudzu. Caltrop Soup , which requires Caltrop and Vegetables.

, which requires Caltrop and Vegetables. Jinzhou Maocai , which requires Maocai and Vegetables.

, which requires Maocai and Vegetables. Morri Pot, which requires Morri and Vegetables.

How to cook

Here’s your dish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook in Wuthering Waves, find a cooking station. The easiest one is at Pangua’s Restaurant in Jinzhou. You can identify these stations on your map by looking for the cutlery icon, which marks other cooking spots scattered throughout the world.

The next step is to gather the ingredients. You can find ingredients by exploring the open world, defeating creatures, or purchasing them from the Jinzhou Grocer, Mahe. Make sure you have all the necessary ingredients before heading to the cooking station.

Once you’re at the cooking station with all your ingredients, select the recipe you wish to prepare. Use the cooking interface to combine the ingredients and cook the dish. Each successfully prepared dish will be added to your inventory.

After you’ve cooked the required dish, return to Maqi, and present it to her. Completing this task will clear the Unforgettable Dishes quest and advance your progress in the Second Coming of Solaris event.

